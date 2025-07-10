Burton Albion Sign Ugandan International Toby Sibbick from Wigan Athletic

Burton Albion FC has completed the signing of Ugandan international defender Toby Sibbick from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Pirelli Stadium outfit, with an option to extend for a further year.

The move marks another significant addition to Head Coach Gary Bowyer’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

“Firstly, a big thank you to our owners for the support in getting Toby in, and to Wigan for their help in getting the deal done. I’ve followed Toby’s career closely, especially during his time at Hearts when I was managing Dundee. I’ve always loved how he plays. He brings physicality, pace, and a great ability to defend duels, which fits perfectly with how we want to play this season,” said Bowyer

Sibbick began his professional journey with AFC Wimbledon, where he debuted in the 2016/17 season. After making 38 appearances for the Dons, he moved to the Championship with Barnsley in 2019.

At Oakwell, he played over 50 games, with the standout moment coming in the 2020/21 campaign when Barnsley came close to Premier League promotion, only to fall short in the play-off semi-finals against Swansea City.

The versatile defender also had loan stints at KV Ostend in Belgium and Hearts in Scotland before joining the latter permanently in January 2022. During his time in Edinburgh, Sibbick made 88 appearances, including outings in European competitions, establishing himself as a key figure in the club’s back line.

Sibbick returned to English football in 2023, signing with Wigan Athletic. He went on to make 31 appearances for the Latics in Sky Bet League One, starting 22 of those matches and earning praise for his consistency and defensive reliability.

On the international front, Sibbick made his debut for the Uganda Cranes in March 2024 in a 2-2 draw against Ghana. He earned his second cap during the recent international break, featuring in Uganda’s 1-1 draw with Gambia.

With experience across English, Scottish, Belgian, and international football, Sibbick brings a wealth of experience and tactical intelligence to the Burton Albion squad.

“We look forward to working with him, and I’ve loved the connection we’ve built through our conversations leading up to his signing,” Bowyer added.

Sibbick joins the Brewers at a crucial time as they aim to reinforce their defensive unit and climb the League One table in the upcoming season.

Comments

comments