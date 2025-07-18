Snoop Dogg Becomes Co-Owner of Swansea City Football Club

American rap icon Snoop Dogg has officially joined the ownership group of Swansea City FC, acquiring a minority stake in the Championship club. The announcement, marks another high-profile boost for the Welsh club, coming just three months after Croatian football legend Luka Modric was unveiled as an investor and co-owner.

Snoop Dogg, 53, helped launch Swansea’s new 2025–26 home kit over the weekend, instantly sending social media into a frenzy. With nearly 89 million followers on Instagram alone, the global music superstar brings massive international exposure to the club.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club,” said Snoop.

The club, now under majority American ownership led by Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen since November 2024, is increasingly attracting global interest. Modric’s earlier involvement sparked a sharp rise in Swansea’s social media following, and Snoop Dogg’s global brand is expected to amplify that momentum further.

In an official statement, the club expressed its excitement over the latest addition to its ownership:

“Swansea City is delighted to announce global rap superstar and multi-platinum selling artist Snoop Dogg has become the club’s latest high-profile co-owner and investor.”

“His global profile and love of football can play an important part in helping us spread the Swansea City name as far and wide as possible in order to boost our commercial performance to further support our aspirations as a club.”

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to sports. Beyond his decades-long music career, he has worked as an NBC Olympics correspondent, carried the Olympic torch, coached youth football, and even attempted to acquire the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in 2023. He’s also expressed affection for Scottish club Celtic, famously declaring a desire to open a burger van outside Celtic Park.

