Halimah Nakaayi Vows to Fly Uganda’s Flag High at London Diamond League

Uganda’s middle-distance star, Halimah Nakaayi, has promised to give her all for the country as she prepares to take on the world’s best in the 800m race at the prestigious London Diamond League this Saturday.

Nakaayi, who is the only Ugandan athlete competing at this leg of the series, will line up against a strong international field, but remains undeterred, saying her goal is to fight for victory and push her limits.

“I will be going all out to try and win the race, but also try to improve my personal best time,” Nakaayi told Xinhua. “I’m proud to represent Uganda, and I want to make my people proud.”

The 2019 World Champion and 2022 World Indoor bronze medalist is in strong form, having recently finished third at the Eugene Diamond League in the U.S., behind Ethiopia’s Tsige Duyuma and South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso.

Her path in London has been slightly eased by the withdrawal of Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who pulled out of the race due to a recurring hamstring injury. However, Nakaayi remains focused on her own performance, knowing every second counts.

The seasoned runner is also using the Diamond League circuit as crucial preparation for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September in Tokyo, Japan.

“This is part of the bigger journey. Every race is a step toward Tokyo, and I want to be in peak form when the time comes,” she added.

Nakaayi’s appearance in London not only marks a personal mission but also carries Uganda’s hopes in the global athletics spotlight. Her presence serves as inspiration for young Ugandan athletes aiming for excellence on the world stage.

