Ruto Rallies Harambee Stars: “Make History for Kenya at CHAN 2025”

Kenya’s President William Ruto made a surprise visit to the Harambee Stars training camp at Moi International Stadium, Annexe, as the national team intensifies preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN). Kenya will feature in the prestigious tournament for the very first time, thanks to its role as co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The President’s unannounced visit sparked excitement within the camp as he encouraged the players to rise to the occasion and make history on home soil.

“We are delighted as a country to host this tournament. We will be making history for Kenya,” President Ruto said, addressing the team. “When I decided to have Kenya bid for both CHAN and AFCON, I believed we had the capacity and the ability.”

With CHAN 2025 set to mark a significant milestone for East African football, President Ruto reminded the team of the enormous responsibility they carry.

“You are going to represent more than 50 million Kenyans, and that is the weight of responsibility on your shoulders,” he emphasised. “I have come here to tell you that we believe in your capacity and potential, and we will proudly cheer you to victory. Let it be historic—if we are hosting it for the first time, then we must win.”

Newly appointed head coach Benni McCarthy, who is leading Kenya into its maiden CHAN appearance, was visibly moved by the president’s presence.

“We are honoured as a team to have you grace us with your presence despite your busy schedule,” said McCarthy. “We promise to give our best and work hard to deliver results.”

Kenya finds itself in a challenging Group A alongside tournament heavyweights Morocco and DR Congo, both two-time CHAN champions, as well as Zambia, Angola, and fellow debutants the Central African Republic. Despite the tough competition, spirits in the Harambee Stars camp remain high, fueled by national pride and the backing of the highest office in the land.

The TotalEnergies CHAN tournament, which exclusively features players who compete in their country’s domestic leagues, offers a unique opportunity for local talent to shine on the continental stage. For Kenya, the dream is not just to participate, but to triumph.

