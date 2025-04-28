Connect with us
Carne Lee: 30th April Global March Supporting Traoré Against Foreign Control.

On 30th April 2025, there will be a solidarity march all over the world in support of Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore’s struggle against foreign domination and exploitation of African wealth. This follows many attempts on his life resulting from resistance and rejection of foreign governments that have, over the years, been benefiting from the wealth of the Sahel region, especially mineral wealth.

Now that he has said “no more exploitation of his country’s wealth”, the foreign powers seem to have resolved that they must get rid of him. It is therefore not surprising that Captain Traore, 37 years old, who took over power in 2022, has since survived eighteen attempts on his life.

It is out of this realisation that Africa and the black peoples worldwide have decided to stand in solidarity with Traore, who dared to dream of African freedom against subjugation of the black people by foreigners and their agents on the African continent. Question is “ Is Uganda participating in this solidarity march on the Wednesday of 30th when the entire continent of Africa will rise up against imperialism and neo-colonialism”?

Written by Carne Lee 

