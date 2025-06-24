Gloria Ssuuna Namutebi: How dfcu Bank is Driving Inclusive Asset Ownership in Uganda

Gloria Ssuuna Namutebi

In today’s economy, owning a productive asset, a vehicle, a motorcycle, or a piece of machinery, is more than a convenience. It’s a catalyst for financial independence, business growth, and generational wealth. At dfcu Bank, we understand this deeply. That’s why our Vehicle and Asset Financing (VAF) offering is more than a product. It’s a strategy for national progress.

For over six decades, dfcu Bank has led Uganda’s leasing and asset financing landscape, unlocking value for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporate clients. Our legacy is rooted in creating access to tools that move goods, support livelihoods, and transform businesses.

Today, we are taking that mission further.

Inclusive by Design, Impact by Default

Traditionally, Asset Finance was seen as the preserve of large companies or high-income earners. dfcu Bank challenges this narrative. Our VAF proposition is built for everyone, from salaried professionals and SMEs to informal sector players like boda-boda riders, market vendors, and traders. We assess not just traditional payslips, but alternative income streams, recognising that economic activity in Uganda is diverse, informal, and dynamic.

By opening the door to those historically excluded from mainstream financing, we are not just offering loans – we are unlocking opportunity.

Whether it’s a boda rider financing a new motorcycle, a farmer acquiring a second-hand pickup to transport produce, or a logistics SME expanding its fleet, we are enabling Ugandans to invest in tools that create income, build equity, and drive prosperity.

Tailored Solutions for Uganda’s Cash Flows

dfcu Bank offers a full suite of financing options designed to meet our clients where they are:

Asset Finance/Loan : Direct financing for vehicles and equipment, ideal for individuals and micro-businesses.

: Direct financing for vehicles and equipment, ideal for individuals and micro-businesses. Finance Lease : Perfect for businesses looking to use income-generating assets without large upfront costs.

: Perfect for businesses looking to use income-generating assets without large upfront costs. Insurance Premium Financing (IPF): Enables clients to spread insurance payments over time, ensuring uninterrupted protection.

We know cash flow isn’t always monthly, which is why we offer flexible repayment terms to align with our clients’ earning cycles. Whether you’re a teacher with a side hustle, a mechanic with weekend gigs, or an agribusiness that earns post-harvest, we have a plan that fits your world.

Fast, Simple, Empowering

Accessing dfcu’s VAF solution is deliberately simple because our support goes beyond the transaction.

We help clients source reliable vehicles, structure sustainable repayments, and even finance their insurance, thus creating a full ecosystem of asset empowerment.

Purpose in Motion

Our slogan, “Going Further Together,” and purpose, “Transforming Lives and Businesses in Uganda,” come alive every time a dfcu-financed truck moves goods across districts, or a first-time car owner beats the odds and builds a new life.

Vehicle and Asset Financing is dfcu Bank’s strategic response to the needs of a growing, ambitious Uganda. It’s how we turn dreams into drive, side hustles into enterprises, and movement into momentum.

Author, Gloria Ssuuna Namutebi, is Senior Manager, Vehicle & Asset Finance, dfcu Bank

