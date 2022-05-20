Economic Recovery and Resilience in a Post Covid-19 World: The Legacy of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

The following is the Keynote Address by Uganda’s Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Ggoobi, which he delivered at Makerere University recently at the first Tumusiime-Mutebile Annual Public Lecture. The event was one of the many activities by the University to commemorate a centenary of its founding.

PSST Ggoobi praised the late Governor of the Bank of Uganda for having established a firm foundation of sound economic management that has helped Uganda’s economy weather instability. Ggoobi said the economic and monetary policies left by Mutebile shall help Uganda to weather even the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

He also used the same occasion to outline the government’s priorities to revive the economy and put it back onto the path for growth.

