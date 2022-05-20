Connect with us
Ministry of health

Economic Recovery and Resilience in a Post Covid-19 World: The Legacy of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

Ramathan Ggoobi

Economic Recovery and Resilience in a Post Covid-19 World: The Legacy of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

Published on

Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi

The following is the Keynote Address by Uganda’s Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Ggoobi, which he delivered at Makerere University recently at the first Tumusiime-Mutebile Annual Public Lecture. The event was one of the many activities by the University to commemorate a centenary of its founding.

PSST Ggoobi praised the late Governor of the Bank of Uganda for having established a firm foundation of sound economic management that has helped Uganda’s economy weather instability. Ggoobi said the economic and monetary policies left by Mutebile shall help Uganda to weather even the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

He also used the same occasion to outline the government’s priorities to revive the economy and put it back onto the path for growth.

Open PSST Ramathan Ggoobi’s Keynote Speech @MAK100

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

Ramathan Ggoobi is Policy Analyst, and Researcher. He lecturers economics at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and has co-authored several studies on Uganda's economy. For the past ten years, he has published a weekly column 'Are You Listening Mr. President' in The Sunrise Newspaper, Uganda's Leading Weekly

More in Ramathan Ggoobi

Advertisement

Columnists

Brian Mukalazi

Moral collapse responsible for Uganda’s sorry state
By May 21, 2022

Ramathan Ggoobi

Economic Recovery and Resilience in a Post Covid-19 World: The Legacy of Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile
By May 20, 2022

Isa Senkumba

When she finally says that your child is not your child
By May 10, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Ugandans, don’t sell your kidneys!
By May 7, 2022

Omukenkufu Nyanzi Julius

The exciting origin and journey of Koff Bomb
By April 26, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top