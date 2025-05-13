Politics
Shocking Upset: Sitting MP Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Local Parish Elections
In a stunning upset that has sent shockwaves through the local political scene, Richard Wanda, the incumbent Bungokho Central MP and chairperson of the Bugisu parliamentary caucus, was decisively defeated in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parish grassroots elections.
Wanda, who sought the position of parish publicity secretary in Mawawa parish, Nabumali town council, was trounced by Michael Wopo, a local resident previously unknown in political circles. Wopo secured 17 votes, while Wanda received a mere three, a result described by residents as a “humiliating upset.”
The defeat has raised significant questions about Wanda’s standing within his constituency, particularly given his position as a sitting member of parliament. Despite the influence, visibility, and resources at his disposal, he was overwhelmingly rejected by his own constituents at the grassroots level.
Sources indicate that Wanda had spent considerable time and effort campaigning, reportedly spending two sleepless nights canvassing the area. Following the announcement of the results, Wanda conceded defeat, albeit with a hint of suspicion.
“I accept the results as a gentleman, but I know how politics works. Someone powerful could be behind this. But for now, I have nothing to do — the locals have decided,” Wanda stated, suggesting possible political sabotage without naming any specific individuals. He also reaffirmed his commitment to his political career, vowing to defend his parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections. “The battle has just begun,” he declared.
Meanwhile, Michael Wopo, the victor, celebrated his unexpected triumph surrounded by his supporters. He expressed gratitude to the voters and pledged to serve with humility and dedication.
“This victory proves that grassroots elections truly reflect the will of the people. It shows how close I am to the villagers, how much they believe in me,” Wopo said. “Leadership is about service, not titles or status.”
Wanda’s defeat serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of Ugandan grassroots politics, where established power and prestige do not guarantee electoral success. The results indicate a growing trend of voters asserting their autonomy and challenging traditional political hierarchies.