Voter Register Display Nears End: Final Chance to Verify Details Ahead of 2025 Elections
The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to conclude the display of the national voters’ register on Thursday, May 15, 2025, marking a pivotal step towards ensuring the integrity of the upcoming general elections. This exercise, which began on April 25, 2025, has provided citizens with the opportunity to verify their registration details and address any discrepancies.
Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission, underscored the importance of this process for upholding free and fair elections. “We want every Ugandan who is eligible to vote to confirm their details are correct,” he stated during the launch of the display period last month. “This is your chance to make sure your voice is heard.”
Throughout the display period, citizens have been able to visit their designated polling stations to review their names and registration information, report any errors, identify deceased individuals or those no longer eligible to vote, and flag instances of multiple registrations. The voter register has been accessible at all polling stations nationwide, operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including weekends.
Justice Byabakama urged citizens to actively participate in ensuring the accuracy of the register. “If you know someone who has passed away, or if you see someone’s name listed more than once, please inform the display officers,” he emphasised. “This helps us clean up the register and maintain its integrity.”
Citizens who applied for voter registration but do not find their names on the displayed register are advised to present their registration documentation at the polling station for assistance. Following the conclusion of the initial display, lists of proposed changes will be made available at parish or ward headquarters from May 16 to May 26, enabling citizens to appeal any proposed deletions. Local tribunals, comprising elders appointed by magistrates, will be responsible for making final decisions on any disputes.
The Electoral Commission has clarified that no new voter registrations or transfers will be processed during the display period. Display officers have been stationed at each polling station to assist voters, particularly those requiring guidance. The EC reiterates the importance of voter participation in this process to ensure a credible and transparent election.