Gen Museveni Vows to Rectify Irregularities in NRM Primaries: “Self-seekers Polluted a Glorious Process”

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has spoken out strongly against the electoral malpractices that marred the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, assuring party members and Ugandans that justice will be served and all irregularities corrected.

In a detailed statement released on Tuesday, President Museveni described the primaries as “glorious” but lamented that they were kutokozibwa (polluted) by “self-seekers” who engaged in criminal acts, including result alteration, voter bribery, violence, and register manipulation.

“These actions were criminal and also distorted the politics and the law of elections,” the President stated. “What was crucial and urgent was the criminal side of committing fraud by altering results, using violence and bribery.”

The President confirmed that Uganda’s security and investigative agencies—the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID)—have already intervened, arresting and charging individuals involved in the malpractice.

But while the criminal element is being handled by state institutions, the President noted that legal and political questions remain, particularly regarding those fraudulently declared as NRM flagbearers.

“Why doesn’t Tanga Odoi change and announce the proper results?” Museveni posed rhetorically. “Remember, the voting was by lining up, during the day, and everybody saw the results. How does anybody change that, other than making oneself a fool?”

However, the President also revealed that legal advice received by the party leadership indicates that Tanga Odoi, the Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, cannot reverse the disputed results himself, as he may have been part of the initial error. Instead, the party will rely on the NRM Tribunal (the lawyers’ committee) to review and address grievances in accordance with the law and guided by the same facts and evidence already compiled by the security agencies.

“Those affected by the mistakes of the mistake-makers should know that their grievances are already being addressed. Everything will be rectified. It is just the facts and evidence that will conclude the matter,” Museveni assured.

The President’s message is seen as an attempt to restore confidence in the NRM internal democratic processes, particularly among the Bazzukulu (young NRM supporters) and grassroots members who actively participated in the primaries.

The NRM primaries, which determine the party’s candidates for various electoral positions, are known to be highly competitive and often contentious. In past years, internal disputes have threatened party cohesion and triggered independent candidacies. Museveni’s assurance appears designed to prevent a repeat of such fallout ahead of the 2026 general elections.

This is the second statement from the Head of State in just days, underlining the gravity with which the party leadership is treating the reported irregularities. Observers say the President’s intervention could either solidify confidence in the party’s internal dispute mechanisms or expose deeper structural weaknesses in how the ruling party handles internal democracy.

The NRM Electoral Tribunal is now expected to begin hearing petitions, with affected candidates urged to file formal complaints and avoid using social media or public demonstrations to protest.

