Kabuleta Declares Presidential Bid, Vows to End ‘Museveni Dynasty’

Former presidential candidate and outspoken political activist Joseph Kabuleta has made a bold declaration, ruling out the possibility of a Museveni political dynasty and announcing his intention to run for president in the upcoming general elections.

While addressing journalists at a press briefing in Kampala, Kabuleta emphatically dismissed any prospects of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni’s son, ascending to the country’s top office.

“There will not be a day when Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is President,” Kabuleta said, describing any attempts at dynastic succession as “a fantasy bound to collapse.”

The former Sports journalist and leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) further stated that Uganda was approaching a political turning point, predicting the collapse of what he described as the “Museveni dynasty.” “There will be no heir to President Museveni because the Museveni dynasty is coming to an end,” Kabuleta asserted.

He used the moment to officially declare his interest in contesting for the presidency again, positioning himself as a transformative leader with a mission to restructure Uganda’s political and economic systems.

Kabuleta’s announcement adds to the growing list of political contenders preparing for the 2026 general elections, many of whom have voiced discontent with the alleged militarisation of Uganda’s politics and the entrenched rule of President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

Political observers say Kabuleta’s remarks are likely to ignite renewed debate about political succession in Uganda and intensify scrutiny on the First Son’s ambitions under the Patriotic League of Uganda, a movement Muhoozi has been using as a political springboard.

As the political temperature rises, Kabuleta has called on Ugandans to “reclaim their country from captivity” and reject any imposed succession plan, warning that the people’s will cannot be suppressed by force or manipulation.

His comments come amid increasing speculation about President Museveni’s succession, with several ruling party insiders quietly rallying behind Gen. Muhoozi’s potential bid, though no official endorsement has been declared.

