Namuganza Threatens to Quit NRM Over Alleged Rigging in Namutumba Primaries

The defeated State Minister for Housing, Princess Persis Namuganza, has threatened to quit the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and contest as an independent candidate in the 2026 general elections over what she described as fraudulent party primaries in Namutumba district.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters at Namutumba Town Council headquarters on Saturday, a visibly angry Namuganza accused top NRM electoral officials of orchestrating irregularities that saw losing candidates declared as winners.

She then made her feelings clear by calling on President Yoweri Museveni to urgently intervene and prevail over senior party officials whom she accused of manipulating the process to deliberately undermine popular candidates in Busoga sub-region.

She alleged that in Bukono constituency, where she was competing to retain her seat, results were doctored to favour Maganda Emmanuel. She also claimed that Brenda Nakisita rightfully won the Woman MP race, but instead, the incumbent Naigaga Mariam was declared the winner.

Minister Namuganza bitterly condemned the violent scenes and voter intimidation in Kibaale Sub County, which led to widespread protests as street demonstrators were heard accusing the district registrar Richard Mwanja, of colluding with senior party officials to rig the primaries.

Namuganza is adamant that she and her supporters will boycott the upcoming LC5 primaries in the district if their concerns are not addressed.

“I will not watch as our people are trampled on by a corrupt system. If the President remains silent, we shall explore other political alternatives,” Namuganza asserted.

Meanwhile, following numerous complaints from losers of the primaries, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Director for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Dombo, has advised party members who are dissatisfied with the declared results to seek redress through the official election tribunal for the good of the party.

