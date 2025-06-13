Tech and Communication
Talkio Mobile Partners with Interswitch to Revolutionise Telecom Access Across Uganda
Talkio Mobile, Uganda’s newest telecommunications provider, is poised for a significant nationwide expansion, announcing a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Interswitch’s extensive Quickteller Agent Network. This collaboration will dramatically enhance accessibility for Talkio Mobile customers, enabling them to conveniently access services at over 20,000 Quickteller agent locations across the country.
The alliance marks a pivotal moment in Talkio Mobile’s mission to deliver accessible, innovative, and seamless telecom and financial services to all Ugandans. Initially, customers will be able to readily purchase airtime and data bundles. Excitingly, plans are already in motion to enable SIM card purchases and mobile money transactions at these widespread agent points in the coming months, making it even easier for Ugandans to join and transact on the Talkio network.
Beyond the expansive agent network, Talkio Mobile will strategically leverage Interswitch’s advanced payment processing infrastructure. This includes robust support for card payments, mobile money, and a suite of other digital payment solutions. This deep integration will significantly enhance Talkio Mobile’s self-service channels and payment aggregations, ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable transactions for all customers.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Interswitch, a recognised leader in digital payment solutions, to bring Talkio Mobile’s services closer to our customers,” stated Vianne Allan Ahura, CEO of Talkio Mobile. “This collaboration not only expands our reach through Quickteller’s extensive agent network but also profoundly strengthens our ability to offer secure, convenient, and truly innovative payment solutions. Our customers will benefit from seamless access to essential services like airtime and data, and soon, SIM cards, all while enjoying the unwavering reliability of Interswitch’s world-class payment processing technology.”
The partnership seamlessly integrates Interswitch’s renowned expertise in financial inclusion with Talkio Mobile’s cutting-edge telecom offerings. This strategic move aligns perfectly with Talkio Mobile’s commitment to providing customer-centric services and actively fostering financial inclusion across Uganda, particularly in underserved areas.
Moris Seguya, Country General Manager at Interswitch Uganda, underscored the reciprocal benefits of this transformative alliance. “This partnership with Talkio Mobile powerfully underscores our commitment to empowering businesses and communities through innovative and inclusive financial solutions,” Seguya emphasised. “By integrating Talkio Mobile’s services into our Quickteller agent network, we are creating more vital touchpoints for Ugandans to access essential telecom services, all while leveraging our highly secure and efficient payment infrastructure.”
This collaboration is set to redefine convenience for Talkio Mobile customers, allowing them to engage with the brand through a trusted and widely accessible network of Quickteller agents. With ambitious plans to further expand the range of services offered, this partnership firmly positions Talkio Mobile as a significant and dynamic player in Uganda’s rapidly evolving telecom and financial services landscape.