Uganda’s Investment Climate Secured: Col. Nakalema Pledges Protection for Tourism Sector

In a stirring address at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025 Day two panel discussion, Colonel Edith Nakalema, Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, reaffirmed Uganda’s unwavering commitment to national security and tourism as twin pillars of its investment strategy.

Col Nakalema asserted that Uganda is a safe and fertile country for tourism investors coming and assured them that although the country is going into elections, nothing will destabilise the country’s security

Addressing local and international delegates, Col. Nakalema invoked the national motto, “For God and My Country,” emphasising that her mission is both patriotic and spiritual. “With God, everything is possible,” she said. “I stand here not only as a soldier and a Christian, but as a mother and, above all, a proud Ugandan committed to protecting this nation’s prosperity.”

Col. Nakalema noted that Uganda’s security is the foundation of its appeal to investors and tourists. “We are here to ensure that Uganda remains the safest place to visit and to do business,” she declared. “Security is not just about guns, it’s about food security, health security, environmental protection, and economic opportunity.”

She stressed that the State House Investors Protection Unit operates under the direct guidance of President Yoweri Museveni, with a mandate to create a thriving and secure investment climate. “Our job is to eliminate delays caused by bureaucracy and corruption, and make Uganda a top-tier destination for investment,” she added.

One of the most compelling parts of Col. Nakalema’s speech was her call to transform every tourist into a potential investor. “Anyone who visits Uganda already sees its potential. Our duty is to make sure they go home knowing this is the best investment destination on the continent,” she said. “Every visitor who admires our beauty, culture, and people should also see our economic promise.”

She revealed that Uganda’s reputation is growing globally, citing that the country was declared the Best Investment Destination in Africa at the Annual Investment Meeting in the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, Oxford Economics ranked Uganda third globally as one of the most profitable and rewarding countries to invest in

Col. Nakalema unveiled the Uganda Electronic Investors Protection Portal, a government innovation aimed at providing transparent, efficient services to investors and reducing human interference. “This platform removes the so-called middlemen and middlewomen who exploit investors through bribery and delay. It’s now possible for any investor to access all services from their mobile phones,” she said.

The portal recently won recognition from the “African Association of Public Administration and Management”, underscoring Uganda’s commitment to modern, transparent governance.

Col. Nakalema further highlighted Uganda’s comprehensive approach to national stability. “Our security extends across seven dimensions: personal, community, economic, food, health, environmental, and political,” she explained, referencing the Human Development Report of 1994. “Uganda is secure across all these areas. We are each other’s keeper, and this unity guarantees peace and progress.”

She assured both citizens and guests: “From the farthest corner to the centre, every community in Uganda is safe. Our people know it. Now the world needs to know it too.”

Citing the Parish Development Model, Col. Nakalema pointed out that Uganda’s investment focus goes beyond large-scale ventures. “We are not only protecting big investors; we are empowering ordinary Ugandans to become investors themselves,” she said. “By ensuring economic activity at every level, we secure our people and our future.”

She boldly invited the international community to come to Uganda, “See our beauty, feel our peace, and invest in our future. We are ready, secure, and open for business.”

With a blend of vision, faith, and national pride, Col. Nakalema positioned Uganda not just as a tourism destination but as a secure and thriving hub for sustainable investment.

Comments

comments