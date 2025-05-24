Uganda Celebrates International Museums Day In Kabale District

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities and ICOM-Uganda in partnership with Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Wildlife Research & Training Institute, Uganda Hotel & Tourism Training Institute, and Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre, joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Museums Day under the theme, “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.”

The celebrations started with a sports gala on Saturday, May 17th, 2025, with a sports gala at Kabale University in the Southern Division of Kabale Municipality, attracting thousands of cultural heritage supporters, Tug of war, Brain games like Omweso, Rope skipping, among others.

This unique approach aimed at demonstrating how traditional games can bring together people from different cultures and faiths, promoting harmony and inclusivity while tying into the role of museums in fostering social cohesion marking the begining of the much anticipated commemorations leading upto the main exhibition at Kabale Grounds as several Ministries, Departments and Agencies along with lcal museums showcased their historical items.

The celebrations also had a series of other events, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on Friday, 16th May. CSR initiatives involved the participation of local businesses and organisations partnering with museums to support education, conservation, or community projects.

This was followed by the launch of the new refurbished Kabale Museum, led by Jackie Nyiracyiza, the Assistant Commissioner for Museums and Monuments at the Ministry of Tourism, who explored the various artistry in the museum. Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the celebrations were part of a series of activities designed to promote cultural awareness, heritage preservation, and forward-looking innovation, as these also included a bonfire, music performances by Pastor Herbert Twine, and a dinner on the eve of #IMD2025 celebrations.

Speaking during the celebrations, Hon. Martin B. Mugarra, the State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, highlighted that Uganda’s National Development Plan IV (NDP IV) places a renewed emphasis on people-centred development, innovation, and transformation. And in that framework, culture is no longer viewed as a peripheral element of national development, it is now acknowledged as a critical enabler. NDP IV recognises that Uganda’s rich cultural diversity can contribute directly to Community resilience and social inclusion, Tourism and creative industry growth, and Civic engagement and youth empowerment.

He said, ‘’Under Programme 14 of the Plan—focused on Community Mobilization and Mindset Change, the government emphasizes the need to strengthen national identity, uphold cultural values, and promote behavioural change through indigenous knowledge systems. Therefore, these celebrations align squarely with national priorities and help operationalize NDP IV’s vision of a culturally grounded, inclusive, and empowered Uganda.

Godfrey Sseremba, the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, while delivering a speech on behalf of Doreen S. Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary, revealed that Uganda has recently revised and updated the Museums and Monuments Act, Cap 149. This Act provides the legal framework for the protection, management, and promotion of our heritage assets—from sacred sites and historical monuments, to ethnographic collections and archaeological resources.

He added, ‘’This legislation gives us renewed energy and a clear mandate to work collaboratively with communities, cultural institutions, private stakeholders, and international partners to safeguard and sustainably use our heritage. It also opens up new possibilities for community-based heritage management, decentralised documentation, and inclusive tourism development—all of which directly speak to our theme of empowerment and intergenerational responsibility. The ministry is in the process of titling 40 heritage sites in Central, West, and North.

“This year, the Ministry submitted a revised tentative list for Uganda on the UNESCO List to include salt gardens and Palabek cultural landscape. 8 regulations have been completed from the Museums and Monuments Act, signed and published. The Ministry has also proposed the nomination of Kibiro Salt gardens and Rock art to the World Heritage List, ‘’ he concluded

The celebration sought to raise awareness of the vital role museums play in preserving history, culture, the environment, and the arts. Museums serve as platforms for cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among diverse communities.

Since 1977, museums around the world have commemorated International Museum Day by organising engaging and often free activities centered around a shared annual theme.

This year’s theme aligns with the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, specifically:

SDG 8: Promoting sustainable economic growth by creating jobs and educational opportunities that empower local communities.

SDG 11: Supporting sustainable cities and communities through inclusive cultural hubs that foster resilience and heritage conservation.

The IMD 2025 celebration in Kabale also featured a range of events and entertainment, with appearances by prominent influencers and local artists, including Fik Fameica, Kickboxing Champion Moses Golola, and gospel singers, including Pastor Herbert Twina and Gabbie Ntaate, Kabale local artists, among others.

Uganda’s Vision 2040 boldly envisions a transformed Ugandan society from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country within 30 years. And at the heart of this transformation is the recognition that social capital, values, and heritage are as important as infrastructure and investment.

Vision 2040 identifies cultural industries, creative arts, and heritage sites as strategic sectors that must be harnessed for national development. It further emphasizes the role of culture in building national pride, moral character, and social harmony—all of which are essential for inclusive growth.

