Uganda Steals the Show at World Travel Expo 2025 in Toronto

The “Explore Uganda” exhibition at the World Travel, Trade, and Taste Expo 2025 has emerged as a standout attraction, drawing hundreds of enthusiastic travel operators and tourists to the vibrant Ugandan booth at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre.

Organised by the Uganda High Commission in Canada, the booth offered an immersive taste of the Pearl of Africa—complete with authentic sights, sounds, and flavours. From complimentary sips of freshly brewed Ugandan organic coffee to spirited tastings of the iconic Uganda Waragi, visitors were taken on a sensory journey through Uganda’s culture and natural beauty.

A dynamic visual display of Uganda’s breathtaking tourism destinations played on a large LCD screen, captivating audiences and sparking curiosity among first-time discoverers of the country. “I have never heard of Uganda before; I surely will have to add it to my travel plans this year,” said one impressed tourist.

Ambassador Allan Kajik, Uganda’s Charge d’Affaires to Canada, led the Ugandan delegation at the expo, which runs until today. The delegation included private travel operators from Uganda, such as Esther Birungi, CEO of Churchill Safaris and Travel Ltd, and Natasha Kamusiime, CEO of 7O7 Safaris, who showcased Uganda’s diverse travel experiences through visual storytelling and direct engagement with potential clients.

“This is a crucial platform to tell the world about Uganda,” said Birungi, who confirmed that she had already secured a partnership with a Toronto-based travel agent on the expo’s first day.

Visitors to the Uganda booth were also gifted roasted coffee beans, handmade wristbands, and detailed information on the East African Tourist Visa, which grants access to Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda—presented by Lilian Amaro, the Immigration Attaché at the High Commission.

Adding charm and personality to the booth was Janet Anzoa, Miss Tourism Commonwealth Africa and a Ugandan-Canadian, whose engaging presentations and warm smiles won over many would-be travellers.

Agnes Birungi, an embassy staff member adorned in a traditional blue gomesi, reflected on the experience: “It’s surprising how many Canadians know so little about Uganda. But it’s also a great opportunity—we’re introducing them to a whole new travel destination.”

The Ugandan presence at the Expo was a collaborative effort by the Uganda High Commission in Canada, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and Global Events Canada, a Ugandan-founded event planning agency.

Delivering a keynote at the expo, Jimmy Kigozi, Acting Commissioner for Tourism Development at the Ministry of Tourism, encouraged attendees to visit Uganda and emphasised the sector’s potential. “Tourism plays a vital role in Uganda’s economy, generating income and supporting jobs. Uganda is the right product—we now need the right team, tools, and targets to elevate our tourism sector,” he stated.

Amb. Kajik praised the peace and stability in Uganda under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, crediting it as the foundation for tourism growth. He also lauded the Ministry of Tourism’s relentless efforts in promoting Uganda globally.

“This being the first event of its kind this year, we are optimistic and ready to attend and host more international expos to spread the gospel of ‘Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,’” he concluded.

The World Travel, Trade, and Taste Expo annually attracts thousands from across North America, offering a prime stage for Uganda’s charm, culture, and investment potential in tourism.

Comments

comments