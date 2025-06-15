Tourism
Long-Awaited Tarmacking of Key Kigezi Tourism Roads Launched
After years of anticipation, the Ugandan government has officially launched the tarmacking of two crucial tourism roads in the Kigezi region: the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road in Kabale district and the Kisoro-Mgahinga road in Kisoro district. The 112 billion Shillings project, funded by the African Development Bank (ADB), fulfils a long-standing pledge made by President Yoweri Museveni during his 2011-2016 presidential election campaign, aimed at bolstering tourism in the picturesque Kigezi region.
The 8.4-kilometre Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road will connect Kabale town to Lake Bunyonyi, Africa’s second-deepest lava-dammed lake, renowned for its scenic beauty. Simultaneously, the 13.4-kilometer Kisoro-Mgahinga road will link Kisoro town to Mgahinga National Park, a vital habitat for the rare mountain gorillas, a significant draw for international tourists.
Egyptian firm Samcrete Egypt, Engineers and Contractors, has been awarded the contract for the road works, which are projected to be completed within 18 months to three years. Consultancy services for the project, valued at US$4,117,210, will be provided by the Indian company AArve Associates Architects and Engineers, in collaboration with Arch Designs Limited, a Uganda-based firm.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremonies held concurrently on Friday at Saza grounds in Kisoro district and Rwakaraba in Kabale district, President Yoweri Museveni, in a speech read by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, expressed strong optimism. He stated that the completed roads would significantly boost the tourism industry, ease transportation, and stimulate trade across the Kigezi region.
In a lighter but notable moment, President Museveni also issued a caution to women residing in the project areas, urging them to avoid engaging in sexual relationships with road workers to safeguard family peace and stability.
David Bahati, Minister of State for Trade and Ndorwa County West Member of Parliament, shed light on the delays faced by the project. He explained that while the funds were secured in 2018, and the State Minister of Finance signed the planning and financing agreement in 2020, the actual tarmacking was held up due to various challenges encountered during the procurement process. Bahati commended the patience of locals, the business community, and tourism stakeholders throughout this period.
General Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister for Works and Transport, outlined additional developments planned alongside the tarmacking of the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road. These include the construction of two ferries and two landing sites along the lake’s shores, two roadside markets to empower women in trade, a farm produce holding facility, and a search and rescue boat equipped with complete navigational aids.
While the launch has been met with enthusiasm, some local leaders expressed a degree of cautious optimism. George Niyonzima, LC1 Chairman of Ihimbi village in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality, and Engineer Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, Chairperson for Kigezi Tourism Cluster, welcomed the project but stated that their full celebration would commence only when the works are completed on time, given the previous delays. Niyonzima also seized the opportunity to advocate for the immediate operationalisation of Kabale as a Tourism City.