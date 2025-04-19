Blu 3 Reunion Headlines Star-Studded Music and Cultural Festival at Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo Grand Finale

Get ready for a spectacular celebration of African music and culture! The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) is thrilled to announce the dazzling artist lineup for its highly anticipated Music and Cultural Festival, set to ignite the shores of Speke Resort Munyonyo Lakeside on May 24, 2025.

This vibrant festival will serve as the grand finale to the three-day Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, solidifying its position as Africa’s leading platform for showcasing the continent’s unparalleled tourism and cultural richness.

Prepare to be captivated as a constellation of musical talents from across Africa converges to celebrate the continent’s diverse heritage through electrifying performances. Headlining this unforgettable night is the iconic girl group Blu 3 – the sensational Cindy Sanyu, the powerful Jackie Chandiru, and the ever-charismatic Lilian – reuniting for a special performance that is sure to send waves of nostalgia and excitement through the crowd.

Joining this legendary trio are some of Uganda’s most beloved artists. The energetic Winnie Nwagi, known for her captivating stage presence and hit songs, will bring her signature sound to the lakeside. Adding to the musical feast are the vibrant Ssuna Ben and the talented Aliddeki Brian, each promising to deliver performances that will have the audience on their feet.

Guiding the evening’s festivities with his signature wit and charm is the hilarious comedian Salvado, who will be the host for the night. Adding glitz and glamour to the stage as co-hosts are the dynamic media personalities Sheilla Gashumba, also known as the “Lil Stunner,” and the vibrant Sheilla Salta, ensuring an evening filled with energy and charisma.

This exceptional experience is accessible to all, with general admission tickets priced at an affordable 20,000 UGX and VIP access available for 50,000 UGX. Secure your spot at this must-attend event by purchasing tickets online at www.tagticketing.com.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of an unforgettable night where music, culture, and unity converge in a vibrant celebration of the best that Africa has to offer.

This landmark event is proudly supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, the Uganda Tourism Board, Explore Uganda, and the Uganda Wildlife Authority, and is expertly organised by the Talent Africa Group. Mark your calendars for May 24th and prepare for a night of pure African magic at the Speke Resort Munyonyo Lakeside!