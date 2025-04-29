Emirates and Uganda Tourism Board Partner Again to Boost Tourism

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has solidified its commitment to elevating Uganda’s status as a premier global tourism destination by renewing its strategic partnership with Emirates. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed at the Arabian Travel Market, marking a significant step towards achieving ambitious tourism goals for 2025 and beyond.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures, including Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Centre at Emirates, and Bradford Ochieng, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board. Also in attendance were Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and H.E. Zaake W Kibedi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE, underscoring the importance of this collaboration at the highest levels.

Building on the success of their initial agreement in 2024, Emirates and UTB have already undertaken joint initiatives to familiarise global travel professionals with Uganda’s unique offerings. These efforts included hosting familiarisation trips for crucial trade partners, hoteliers, travel agency partners, and tour operators, all of whom play a vital role in shaping perceptions and driving bookings worldwide.

The partnership has already yielded tangible results. Emirates reported an impressive 16% surge in passenger numbers on the Dubai-Entebbe route since the beginning of 2025, demonstrating the growing appeal of Uganda as a travel destination.

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Al Ghaith highlighted the significance of the renewed collaboration, stating, “As we mark 25 years of dedicated service to Entebbe, we are delighted to renew our partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board, reinforcing our enduring commitment to the Pearl of Africa. By enhancing connectivity and actively promoting this remarkable destination across our extensive global network, we are proud to connect even more international travellers with the unparalleled beauty and rich diversity that Uganda offers. We eagerly anticipate strengthening our relationship in the coming year and for many years to come.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Ochieng emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership in achieving Uganda’s tourism aspirations. “As we collectively strive to position Uganda as a leading travel destination for 2025 and beyond, this renewed collaboration serves as a powerful endorsement of Uganda’s increasing allure. It represents a crucial step in our strategy to boost tourist arrivals, stimulate economic growth, and champion sustainable tourism practices. Together with Emirates, we are dedicated to inspiring even more travellers to discover the extraordinary wonders that Uganda holds.”

Under the terms of the renewed MoU, Emirates will continue its proactive role in showcasing Uganda as a competitive and captivating tourist destination across its key global markets. The airline will actively encourage travellers to explore the country’s diverse array of natural wonders, vibrant cultural heritage, and thrilling adventure opportunities.

Complementing these efforts, the Uganda Tourism Board will work in close synergy with Emirates to develop targeted programmes designed for trade partners, hoteliers, and tour operators. These initiatives will equip them with the necessary knowledge and resources to effectively market and showcase the unique appeal of Uganda to a global audience.

Furthermore, both organisations will jointly explore incentives, organise familiarisation trips, and implement other strategic marketing initiatives aimed at driving increased tourism bookings to Uganda.

The renewed partnership comes on the heels of a remarkable year for Uganda’s tourism sector. Following significant investments in infrastructure and marketing, 2024 witnessed a record-breaking 1.37 million international tourist arrivals, marking a substantial 7.7% increase compared to 2023. Notably, the country experienced significant growth in arrivals from emerging markets such as Canada and Bangladesh, indicating a broadening global interest in Uganda.

The continued collaboration between Emirates and the Uganda Tourism Board is poised to build on this momentum, further enhancing the visibility and competitiveness of Uganda as a must-visit destination on the world stage. With a strengthened partnership and a growing global appetite for its unique offerings, Uganda’s tourism sector is set to reach new heights in 2025 and beyond.