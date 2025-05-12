Conservation
UWA and UPDF Intensify Collaboration to Secure Uganda’s Wildlife and Infrastructure
In a significant move to bolster the protection of Uganda’s invaluable natural heritage and critical infrastructure, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) convened a high-level meeting today at UWA headquarters.
The engagement, hosted by UWA Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi, welcomed Major General Moses Rwakitarate, the UPDF’s Coordinator of Vital Assets and Strategic Installations, signalling a reinforced commitment to collaborative conservation efforts.
The presence of key liaison officers, Colonel Kanyamunyu Michael from the UPDF and Francis Kugonza representing the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), both embedded within UWA, underscored the multi-agency approach to safeguarding Uganda’s natural treasures. This integrated structure aims to streamline communication and enhance on-the-ground coordination between these vital security and conservation bodies.
A central point of the discussion was Major General Rwakitarate’s detailed report, a culmination of his recent extensive visits to various conservation areas across the country. His firsthand assessment provided a crucial ground-level perspective on the challenges and successes in wildlife protection.
The General commended the UWA staff for their unwavering “zeal, dedication, and professionalism,” acknowledging their pivotal role in preserving Uganda’s natural heritage amidst complex security and environmental pressures. He specifically highlighted their commitment in often challenging terrains and circumstances.
However, the General’s report also constructively pinpointed areas demanding greater attention. These included the need for enhanced coordination between different agencies and within UWA itself, improvements in the infrastructure within protected areas to support conservation efforts, and the strengthening of field logistics to empower rangers in their daily operations. These observations were received with keen attention by the UWA management, demonstrating a shared commitment to continuous improvement.
Dr. James Musinguzi, in his response, expressed profound appreciation for Major General Rwakitarate’s visit and the insightful feedback provided. He emphatically stated that “conservation and security are deeply interconnected,” highlighting the symbiotic relationship between a stable security environment and effective wildlife protection.
Dr. Musinguzi reiterated UWA’s unwavering readiness to forge an even closer working relationship with the UPDF and other security agencies. This collaborative spirit aims to create a more robust framework for safeguarding protected areas from threats such as poaching, encroachment, and illegal resource exploitation. Furthermore, the partnership seeks to ensure the preservation of Uganda’s tourism assets, which are a cornerstone of the national economy.
The meeting concluded with a firm reaffirmation from both parties regarding their commitment to ongoing joint operations. This includes coordinated patrols, intelligence sharing on potential threats, and a continuous evaluation of existing security strategies to adapt to evolving challenges.
The ultimate goal is to ensure the long-term protection of Uganda’s rich and diverse biodiversity, while also prioritising the safety and well-being of all stakeholders involved in conservation efforts, including park rangers, local communities, and tourists. This strengthened alliance signifies a proactive and unified approach to preserving Uganda’s natural heritage for generations to come.