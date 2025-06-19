Israel-Iran: How did latest conflict start and where could it lead?

Israel and Iran have continued to exchange strikes in their latest conflict, which began on Friday.

There has been angry rhetoric from both sides, and US President Donald Trump is now considering whether to join Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

It started when Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, and then Iran retaliated with aerial attacks targeting Israel.

More than 220 people have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, according to Iran’s health ministry, while Israel says Iranian attacks have killed 24 people.

Israel launches Operation Rising Lion, and Iran retaliates

On Thursday, 12 June, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) told people in Tehran’s District 18, which includes military buildings and residential neighbourhoods, to evacuate.

Hours later, the first volley of strikes was reported in Tehran at about 03:30 local time (01:00 BST) on Friday, with residential areas in the capital hit, Iranian state television reported.

BBC journalists are unable to report from inside Iran due to restrictions by the country’s government, making it difficult to assess the damage caused by Israel’s offensive.

Israel targeted the Natanz nuclear facility – about 225km (140 miles) south of Tehran, causing significant damage, the IDF said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack – called Operation Rising Lion – targeted “the heart” of Iran’s nuclear programme.

“If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time,” Netanyahu claimed. Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel “should anticipate a severe punishment”, while its foreign minister called the strikes a “declaration of war”.

Iran’s retaliation began hours later, when ballistic missile attacks were launched on “dozens of targets, military centres and air bases” in Israel, in an operation it called True Promise 3.

The IDF said about 100 missiles were launched towards Israel, and most had been intercepted by its Iron Dome system.

These exchanges have continued for days.

On Thursday, 19 June, an Iranian missile directly hit Soroka hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel, injuring at least 32 people, according to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom.

Iran said it aimed to target an IDF command centre and intelligence camp adjacent to the building, according to state media – but Sharren Haskel, the Israeli deputy foreign affairs minister, accused Iran of deliberately targeting a hospital.

On the same day, Israel said it had attacked the nuclear reactor in Arak, northwestern Iran, which it said was “inactive”.

The reactor is designed to produce high-yield plutonium, the IDF said, which is a material used to make nuclear weapons. It added that the strike was intended to “prevent the reactor from being restored”.

It justified its attacks by saying Iran was reaching the “point of no return” in its nuclear programme.

After days of very limited impact with its strikes, the scale of Iranian attacks had appeared to diminish recently, possibly indicating the impact that Israeli strikes have had on Iran’s military, reports the BBC’s Hugo Bachega.

Thursday’s attacks prove Iran can still fire missiles and cause harm.

In its first wave of strikes, Israel killed several top Iranian military figures, including Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and several nuclear scientists, including Fereydoon Abbasi, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation.

Iran said civilians, including children, were also among those killed.

The Israeli military declared on Tuesday that it had achieved “full air superiority” over Tehran and had destroyed a third of Iran’s missile launchers.

It came after Iranian missiles struck four different areas in northern and central Israel, killing at least eight civilians, according to the military.

Iran’s health ministry said at least 224 people had been killed since Friday.

Israel has reported 24 deaths in the same period. They were in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Tamra, Rishon LeZion and Bat Yam, where a 10-storey block of flats was hit.

The US considers its next move