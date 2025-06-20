Uganda Begins Evacuation of Citizens from Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the commencement of evacuation operations for its citizens stranded in Iran, as tensions flare across the Middle East.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the ministry emphasised its commitment to the safety and well-being of all Ugandans affected by the unfolding regional crisis, noting that operations are underway in collaboration with Ugandan embassies and the governments of both Iran and Israel.

“The Ministry is doing everything within its means to ensure that all stranded Ugandan nationals are accorded safe and secure transportation out of the affected areas,” the statement read.

According to officials, 42 Ugandan nationals have already been safely evacuated from the Iranian capital, Tehran. Most of those evacuated include students and short-term migrant workers who had registered with Uganda’s diplomatic missions.

The ministry also disclosed that both Iran and Israel have shut down their airspace until further notice—a move that has complicated air travel in and out of the region. In response, Uganda has reached out to neighbouring countries, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan, requesting temporary humanitarian access for evacuees.

“We have communicated to the governments of countries bordering Iran and Israel to allow Ugandans being evacuated to be accorded gratis visas on arrival,” the statement noted.

To facilitate the process, Ugandan embassies and consular officers in the region have been deployed to receive evacuees and support them as they transit through safer neighbouring countries on their way home.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry added that it is actively coordinating with families back in Uganda, gathering information from parents, guardians, and concerned citizens about relatives stranded in conflict zones. Priority is being given to students and Ugandans in especially vulnerable situations.

Uganda has a modest diaspora presence in both Iran and Israel, including university students, professionals, and religious pilgrims.

The ministry reassured the public that contingency evacuation plans remain in place for crisis scenarios, and further updates will be shared in due course

