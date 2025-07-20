Pope Leo Condemns Gaza Church Attack, Demands End to Barbarity of War

Pope Leo has strongly condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, describing it as the “barbarity of war” during his Sunday Angelus service, following a deadly Israeli attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church last Thursday.

Speaking from St. Peter’s Square a visibly moved Pope Leo read aloud the names of the three civilians killed in the attack, urging the international community to uphold humanitarian law and prioritize the protection of civilians.

“Let us not forget the obligation to protect innocent lives. I appeal once again: stop the barbarity of war. Enough with collective punishment, indiscriminate force, and the forced displacement of people,” he said

The Holy Father’s remarks come amid growing global outrage over the attack on the church, a rare and devastating incident that drew sharp rebukes from humanitarian organizations and religious leaders across denominations.

In an uncommon response, both the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued statements of “deep regret” over the attack. The acknowledgment marked a rare moment of public remorse during a conflict where civilian casualties continue to mount.

Meanwhile, tensions further escalated as Israeli forces bulldozed farmland near the main entrance to a Palestinian town, reportedly destroying grape and lemon trees, barbed wire fencing, and additional agricultural plots. The land, according to local sources cited by Wafa News Agency, belonged to Jihad Tmeizi.

Although Israeli authorities claimed the operation was conducted under the pretext of locating water pipelines connected to the Israeli water company Mekorot, the destruction has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and locals who see it as part of a broader pattern of land seizure and displacement.

Pope Leo’s emotional plea underscores the humanitarian cost of the conflict, and his focus on religious and civilian infrastructure highlights the broader moral implications of the violence.

“War is always a defeat. The world must not look away. The cry of the innocent must be heard,” Pope Leo concluded.

Vatican’s voice adds to the chorus of international calls for restraint, accountability, and a renewed commitment to peace in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

Comments

comments