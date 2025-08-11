Police Review CCTV Footage After Student Drowns at Seeta High School Swimming Pool

Police are investigating the tragic drowning of a student at Seeta High School, Mbalala campus in Mukono district, as they review closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma briefed the media on August 11 during the joint security weekly meeting at Police headquarters in Naguru. He identified the victim as Kevin Samba, who drowned in the school’s swimming pool on August 4, 2025.

“We visited the scene, retrieved, and reviewed the CCTV footage to establish the true account of how the student met his demise,” Kituuma said.

Authorities have arrested and charged the swimming pool caretaker, who was responsible for ensuring the safety of pool users, pending further guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kituuma called on schools, hotels, and recreational facilities with swimming pools to invest in CCTV systems, employ qualified lifeguards, and enforce stringent safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies.

“CCTV played a crucial role in this investigation. Without it, speculation would have taken over the narrative,” he noted.

The police continue to investigate the incident as they work to ensure justice and enhance safety measures in public swimming facilities.

