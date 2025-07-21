Saudi Prince Dies at 36 After Spending 20 Years in Coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud has died at the age of 36, following a coma that lasted for two decades.

He was named the “Sleeping Prince” after spending over two decades in a coma, following a tragic accident in 2005 at the age of 15 when he was studying to be a military cadet in London. The accident resulted in critical injuries, including major brain trauma and internal bleeding, which left him in a prolonged unconscious state from that day forward

Shortly after the incident, he was flown abroad for treatment and underwent care in top medical facilities in the United States and Spain. Despite the efforts of numerous specialists, he never regained full awareness.

Eventually, Prince Al-Waleed was moved to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he received long-term medical support. He remained on life support and was on a ventilator until his death; he was closely monitored by medical professionals throughout the years.

His family never gave up hope, expressing faith in the possibility of his recovery. Prince Al-Waleed was the firstborn son of Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a notable figure in the Saudi royal family.

His devastated father confirmed the news on X, writing: “With hearts believing in Allah’s will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today.”

The announcement of the prince’s sad passing on X was met with heartfelt condolences.

Funeral prayers for the late prince will be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

