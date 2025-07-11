Agago District Rolls Out Mass Cattle Vaccination to Curb Deadly Livestock Diseases

In a renewed effort to protect the livelihoods of farmers and combat recurring livestock diseases, the Agago District Veterinary Department, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), has launched a district-wide cattle vaccination campaign targeting Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

The exercise, which kicked off last week, aims to immunise over 82,000 cattle across all 26 sub-counties in Agago District. So far, more than 12,000 animals have been vaccinated in eight sub-counties, including Arum, Omot, Lirapalwo, and Patongo.

Agago District Veterinary Officer, Robert Kenny Okwera, said the vaccination campaign comes in response to the increasing threat of FMD and other diseases that have devastated the district’s cattle population in recent years.

“We are targeting all cattle in the district. This is a critical intervention because our communities heavily depend on cattle for farming, milk, meat, and income generation,” Okwera said, emphasising that the vaccination will be conducted every six months.

While the program is designed to cover all cloven-hoofed animals such as goats, sheep, and pigs, the current phase is focused specifically on cattle. Okwera urged farmers to actively participate and take their livestock to the designated vaccination points, citing low turnout in some areas.

Agago District has suffered repeated outbreaks of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Black Quarter (BQ), and Foot-and-Mouth Disease, which have significantly impacted the region’s economy and food security. In 2023 alone, the district reported the loss of 370 cattle due to CBPP over just five months. By 2024, heartwater disease had affected 14,261 animals, killing 63, according to district records.

Vincent Okidi, LC1 Chairperson of Akomo Central in Patongo Sub-county, praised the vaccination campaign, noting the devastating toll of livestock diseases on cattle owners.

“Some people used the PDM [Parish Development Model] funds to invest in cattle, only to lose them to diseases. But this vaccination gives us hope. Healthy cattle mean we can pay school fees and meet our basic needs,” said Okidi, whose communal kraal of 142 cattle recently lost 36 animals to disease.

Nancy Anek, a farmer from Geregere Sub-county, highlighted the importance of cattle in local agricultural practices, especially among women farmers.

“Most women in this area use cattle for ploughing because tractors are expensive. Without healthy animals, we can’t open land or feed our families,” Anek explained. She called on the government to make cattle vaccination a routine intervention. “This should not be a one-time event. Livestock diseases are killing not just our animals but our incomes.”

The ongoing vaccination campaign is seen as a critical step toward restoring the region’s cattle population and enhancing economic stability in Agago. District authorities remain hopeful that with improved animal health services and community cooperation, the tide will turn against the devastating impact of livestock diseases.

