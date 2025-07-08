Museveni Begins PDM Tour in Wakiso, Urges Youth to Embrace Skills and Wealth Creation Initiatives

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday officially launched his Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tour in Wakiso District, reaffirming his commitment to youth empowerment and poverty eradication through practical skills training and infrastructure development.

His first stop was in Maganjo, where he visited the Kagoma United Fabricators SACCO and Skilling Centre, a Presidential Initiative he personally supported in 2018. The centre was established to equip local youth with hands-on skills in metal fabrication, plumbing, steel bending, motor mechanics, electrical installation, and construction.

“I am happy to see that what we started is growing. The machines are functioning well, and the youth know how to use them,” Museveni said while addressing beneficiaries at the centre. He urged them to take advantage of the existing peace and security to transform their lives and lift themselves out of poverty.

The president used the occasion to highlight various government-backed wealth creation programs — including the Skilling Hubs, the Parish Development Model (PDM), and the Four Acre Model — all aimed at fostering sustainable incomes at household level.

On his way to Wampewo, Gayaza, where he was scheduled to address another group of youth, Museveni made a stopover to inspect the roadworks along the Matuuga–Kasangati–Kira stretch. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the tarmacking project, noting its importance in easing mobility and opening up economic opportunities in the area.

In his concluding remarks, President Museveni emphasized the need for result-oriented leadership in Uganda.

“Uganda’s progress depends on electing leaders who deliver results rather than merely making promises. Leadership should focus on achieving tangible outcomes instead of engaging in empty politicking,” he said.

The PDM assessment tour is expected to continue across various districts, focusing on evaluating the impact of government programs and mobilizing grassroots support for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

