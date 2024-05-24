Ex-Minister Kyambadde roots for vocational skills, launches Ziwa Hair Academy

The former Minister of Trade and Industry Amelia Anne Kyambadde has urged young people to embrace vocational skills training programs to improve the thier opportunities through self employment.

Kyambadde made these remarks while officiating at the launch of Ziwa Hair Academy in Nansana on May 22, 2024.

The academy passed out over 50 youths who graduated in different areas of women’s personal care.

Ziwa Hair Academy is a beauty school that will empower youths with hands-on skills like hairdressing, cosmetology, beautician among others.

Kyambadde echoed the need to bridge the gap between education and unemployment.

“The Ugandan industries need people who have acquired these skills and I want to thank Ziwa for giving the youth a safe environment to showcase their talents and creating jobs for them,” Kyambadde said.

She congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to become job creators as they practice their skills.

The Director of the academy Kennedy Ziwa revealed that embracing hands on skills can curb challenges like poverty and unemployment among youth.

“The mentality of thinking that the uneducated are poor people is wrong because most of my students are not formally educated but with the skills that I teach them they are able to employ themselves. Most of them have salons and are earning good money,” he said

Zziwa revealed that a new branch is soon opening in Gulu and Ibanda towns.

“I want to do a branch in Gulu because northerners have a good work ethic in Uganda. I believe these skills can help them get out of poverty, Ziwa added

According to the World Bank, about 21.4 percent of Ugandans live below the poverty line and youth unemployment rate is estimated at 13.3 percent.

