Museveni Urges Japanese Investment in Manufacturing and Transport

State House Entebbe buzzed with diplomatic activity as President Yoweri Museveni welcomed Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Eri Arfiya, for crucial discussions centered on bolstering bilateral relations and fostering economic development.

The meeting underscored the deepening partnership between Uganda and Japan, with a particular emphasis on expanding investment opportunities within Uganda. President Museveni actively encouraged Japanese investors to explore the nation’s burgeoning manufacturing and transport sectors, highlighting their potential for significant growth and mutual benefit.

“We are keen on attracting investments that will drive our industrial development and add value to our resources,” President Museveni stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of these sectors in Uganda’s economic transformation.

Vice-Minister Arfiya’s visit also served as an opportunity to extend a formal invitation to President Museveni for the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). This prestigious conference, known for its focus on promoting Africa’s development through partnerships, presents a vital platform for Uganda to showcase its investment potential and engage with key stakeholders.

President Museveni expressed his appreciation for the invitation and conveyed his anticipation for continued collaborative efforts between the two nations. He highlighted the importance of sustained development projects and partnerships that contribute to the upliftment of both Uganda and Japan, particularly in the realm of industrial development and value addition.

The discussions at State House Entebbe reaffirmed the commitment of both Uganda and Japan to strengthening their bilateral ties and fostering a prosperous future through strategic partnerships and investments. The focus on industrial development and value addition signals a shared vision for sustainable economic growth and mutual prosperity.