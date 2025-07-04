Business
New National Standards Council Inaugurated, Focus on Quality and Economic Growth
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa, officially inaugurated the 10th National Standards Council (NSC) today, the apex governing body of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS). The new council has been tasked with spearheading a renewed focus on product quality, fostering economic growth, and enhancing Uganda’s competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.
In his inaugural address, Minister Mwebesa underscored the critical need for the new board to prioritize the improvement of locally manufactured goods. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding public health and the environment from hazardous, substandard products. “Help businesses to comply with standards through capacity building programs,” Minister Mwebesa urged the council. He also called for regular factory inspections to ensure compliance before products reach the market and stressed the importance of public sensitization regarding the benefits of consuming UNBS-certified products.
The Minister further highlighted the NSC’s pivotal role in supporting value addition, aligning with key government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the National Development Plan IV. He stated that this commitment would not only bolster the nation’s economy but also elevate the competitiveness of Ugandan products globally.
Echoing Minister Mwebesa’s sentiments, the State Minister of Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, challenged the new NSC members to cultivate a robust quality infrastructure to underpin national trade and government programs. Gen. Mbadi asserted, “UNBS is expected to help Uganda improve its trade through standardization to foster export promotion, import substitution, and industrialization.”
Eng. James Kalibbala, the newly appointed Chairperson of the 10th National Standards Council, expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to build upon the legacy of previous boards. He committed to fostering collaborations and partnerships to ensure the bureau’s continued success and vowed to work with all stakeholders to restore UNBS’ positive corporate image and reputation.
Eng. James Kasigwa, the Executive Director of UNBS and Secretary to the Council, extended a warm welcome to the new board members. He underscored UNBS’ refreshed value proposition of “growing quality MSMEs,” stating, “In our new proposition, we are going to handhold, train, and empower our local enterprises, especially the Start-ups, Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) to comply with standards.”
The newly constituted National Standards Council comprises:
- Eng. James Kalibbala – Chairperson
- Dr. John Patrick Kabayo – Vice Chairperson
- Maj. Dr. Atwoki John Mathais Rusoke Tagasgwire – Ex officio
- Mr. Ainebyona Denis – Ex officio
- Ms. Hawa Nsubuga Lule – Member
- Prof. Mnason Tweheyo – Member
- Ms. Stella Nyapendi Chombo – Member
- Eng. James Kasigwa – Executive Director UNBS and Secretary to the Council
The National Standards Council holds significant responsibilities, including declaring standard specifications, certification marks, and codes of practice, as well as advising the Minister on matters about the UNBS Act.
The inauguration of this new board signifies a new chapter for UNBS. Stakeholders are optimistic that the bureau will play a pivotal role in championing quality and standards across Uganda, ultimately contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and development.