Stanbic Bank Rewards Clients in Ongoing ‘Kya Double with SupaDupa’ Campaign

Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced the first batch of winners in its exciting “Kya Double with SupaDupa” campaign, with cash rewards already changing lives.

One of the standout winners is Akugizibwe Annet Mbabazi, who received a UGX 1.2 million cheque after being selected among the lucky participants.

Overwhelmed with joy, Mbabazi shared her emotional testimony, saying the win couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I’ve seen others win in different campaigns, but I never believed it was real. Today, I see it’s true, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as I was struggling to pay my child’s school fees. Stanbic has truly answered my prayer.”

The campaign, which launched in June and runs until December 2025, is designed to reward actively transacting customers with a total cash giveaway of UGX 100 million.

Speaking during the announcement of the first winners, Sarah Nankumba, Stanbic Bank’s Acacia Branch Manager, emphasized the bank’s community-driven mission.

“Uganda is our home, and our growth is driven by supporting our people. We’ve already rewarded close to UGX 25 million, and we’re not stopping. More customers who deposit and transact on our platforms will continue winning.”

Nankumba encouraged more Ugandans to join the campaign by regularly transacting via the bank’s digital platforms. She reassured that account opening is quick, free, and entirely digital.

“You can open an account in less than five minutes by downloading the Stanbic app, dialing *290#, or scanning the QR code on our website. All you need is your National ID—no branch visit needed.”

Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking, noted that the campaign was designed based on extensive customer feedback and insights.

“Customers asked for simpler, faster, and more rewarding banking—and that’s exactly what Kya Double with SupaDupa delivers. There’s no need for queues or paperwork. In just a few taps, you have a fully functional bank account ready to deposit, send, or receive funds instantly.”

Arinaitwe also unveiled new credit options aimed at boosting financial access.

“Eligible customers can now access instant loans of up to UGX 5 million any time, and for those seeking more, digital loans of up to UGX 250 million can be approved in just two minutes.”

The Kya Double with SupaDupa campaign continues to gain momentum as Stanbic deepens its commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric solutions, making everyday banking easier and more rewarding for all Ugandans.

