Stanbic Bank, UNICAF Launch Major Scholarship Fund for Ugandan Students
Stanbic Bank Uganda has announced a significant partnership with UNICAF, a leading global educational platform, to launch a new scholarship fund aimed at dramatically increasing access to higher education for Ugandan students. This initiative, unveiled on Monday, will provide substantial scholarships covering up to 82% of tuition fees for eligible individuals pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both within Uganda and through international programs.
The strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Stanbic Bank’s ongoing commitment to youth development and broadening educational opportunities across the nation. The scholarships are designed to benefit a wide range of learners, including those opting for online study and traditional in-person learning.
“This is one of many initiatives we are undertaking to support Ugandan youth and transform higher education by enabling more students to pursue their academic dreams despite financial constraints,” stated Israel Arinaitwe, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Personal Banking, at the launch event.
UNICAF is renowned for its partnerships with reputable universities worldwide, offering accredited programs through a blended learning model that combines flexible online study with optional on-campus components. The newly established scholarship program will grant eligible Ugandan students access to globally recognized degree programs, significantly easing the financial burden on families facing rising tuition costs.
Beyond university-level studies, the partnership also extends to vital short, skills-based training programs. These courses, covering high-demand areas such as computer programming, leadership, and marketing, are specifically tailored for secondary school students from Senior Two to Senior Six (S2-S6). The aim is to equip these younger learners with future-ready competencies at an earlier age, preparing them for the evolving job market.
“The program’s reach extends to high school learners whose eligibility is linked to having an active Stanbic Bank account, either personally or through their parents,” explained Moses Turyagumanawe, a representative from UNICAF, highlighting the inclusive nature of the initiative.
Stanbic Bank emphasized that this partnership is a direct alignment with its broader “Stanbic for Education” campaign, an overarching commitment that champions various education-focused initiatives, including comprehensive student financing options, support for school development, and crucial teacher capacity-building programs.
Interested students and their parents are strongly encouraged to visit their nearest Stanbic branch or the official UNICAF website for detailed information on application procedures and the wide array of available course options.
This timely initiative comes as many Ugandan students continue to grapple with escalating tuition fees and limited access to quality tertiary education – factors that have historically contributed to high dropout rates and constrained professional opportunities for young people. Through this partnership, Stanbic Bank and UNICAF are dedicated to bridging this critical gap, offering flexible and affordable learning pathways that are set to empower the next generation with globally relevant knowledge and skills, fostering a more skilled and competitive workforce for Uganda.