Vivo Energy Launches SityaMbeera Campaign to Empower Uganda’s Boda-Boda Riders

Vivo Energy Uganda has officially launched the “Ebyakabi Nze Abirina #SityaMbeera” campaign, an initiative aimed at empowering motorcyclists with the tools, products, and motivation to thrive in their daily hustle.

Unveiled on Thursday, the campaign whose title loosely translates to “I own my greatness, I fear no situation” is designed to boost rider confidence and resilience, while spotlighting two of Shell’s premium products:*Shell Advance motorcycle engine oil and Shell Fuel Save.

Boda-boda riders, often referred to as “kapos” or Lords of the streets, are at the heart of Uganda’s informal transport and delivery economy. Vivo Energy acknowledges their vital role in driving economic activity and connecting communities, and is responding with tailor-made support.

“We understand the strength and determination of every rider who plays an important role in driving Uganda’s economy and through this campaign, we want to empower them with Shell’s best products and services, so they can take on every journey with confidence,” said Rebecca Nassiwa, Brand Manager – Lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda.

How the Campaign Works

Riders can participate in the campaign by purchasing Shell Advance oil, then text the unique code found under the seal, along with their motorcycle’s license plate number, to 6688. More than 10,000 riders will be rewarded with items that support and enhance their operations on the road.

Francis Kayoki, Lubricants Sales Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, underscored the importance of Shell Advance in protecting riders’ engines, while Geoffrey Elyanu, Supply and Distribution Manager, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director emphasized Vivo Energy’s broader mission:

“The campaign offers riders a winning combination of performance, peace of mind, and uninterrupted service on the road,” Elyanu said.

