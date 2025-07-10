Who is Sylvia Elsheikh, MTN Uganda’s New Chief Marketing Officer

MTN Uganda has announced the appointment of Sylvia Elsheikh as its new Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 14, succeeding Somdev Sen, who is transitioning to new responsibilities within the MTN Group.

Elsheikh is a seasoned marketing executive with over 18 years of experience in the telecommunications and commercial sectors, known for her strategic leadership in customer acquisition, digital transformation, product innovation, and marketing strategy across multiple African markets.

A Proven Track Record in Telecom Innovation

Before joining MTN Uganda, Elsheikh served as Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Zambia from 2022 to 2025. Her tenure there was marked by remarkable achievements, including:

Driving Airtel Zambia’s market leadership with a value share exceeding 60%.

Leading the rollout of the country’s largest 5G and LTE TDD networks.

Introducing Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services, which positioned Airtel as a tech-forward market leader.

Her leadership in Zambia followed a rich career at MTN Sudan, where she held several strategic roles:

Chief Marketing Officer (2016–2022)

Senior Manager for Segment Pricing & Acquisition (2015–2016)

Manager for Value-Added Services (2011–2014)

Elsheikh began her career in network planning and value-added services at Sudani Telecom and Canar Telecom, bringing a rare blend of engineering expertise and commercial acumen to her leadership roles.

“I am thrilled to return to the MTN family and excited to join MTN Uganda, a brand that stands tall for innovation, inclusion, and impact,” Elsheikh said upon her appointment. “I look forward to working with the talented team to continue delivering bold, relevant, and customer-focused marketing strategies that resonate with Uganda’s dynamic market.”

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge welcomed the appointment, highlighting Elsheikh’s deep regional expertise and customer-first mindset.

“Sylvia’s extensive regional experience, proven leadership, and passion for customer-centric marketing make her a valuable addition to our executive team,” Mulinge said. “We are confident she will play a key role in sustaining our market leadership and shaping the next phase of our growth.”

Elsheikh holds a Master of Science in Business Administration with a specialisation in Marketing Management, as well as a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering—a combination that positions her to navigate both the technical and commercial landscapes of the telecom industry.

As MTN Uganda continues its push for digital adoption, customer engagement, and inclusive growth, Elsheikh’s appointment marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing transformation and innovation journey.

