Conservation
Uganda Illuminates Path to Sustainable Energy Future at Africa Electricity Summit
Uganda is taking center stage in Africa’s energy transformation, showcasing its remarkable progress and ambitious plans at the ongoing Africa Electricity Summit in Kampala. Officiated by the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, the summit is highlighting the critical role of smart innovation and sustainable energy in achieving the continent’s ambitious growth agenda, with Uganda positioning itself as a leader in equitable and sustainable energy development.
Minister Nankabirwa’s opening address painted a compelling picture of Uganda’s journey, revealing a significant leap in electricity access from a mere 7% in 2001 to over 60% today. This growth, she noted, has outpaced many regional counterparts, underscoring the nation’s strong commitment to expanding energy access for its citizens.
Uganda’s aspirations extend far beyond its current achievements. Minister Nankabirwa announced an audacious plan to expand the country’s generation capacity from the current approximate 2,048 MW to a staggering 52,000 MW by 2040. This monumental target is a cornerstone of Uganda’s long-term development strategy, aligning with its vision to become an upper-middle-income country. Achieving such a leap requires a multi-pronged approach, and Minister Nankabirwa outlined the key policy focus areas the government is vigorously implementing:
-
Diversifying the Energy Mix: Moving beyond the country’s current reliance on hydropower (which dominates over 80% of generation), Uganda is strategically investing in a broad spectrum of energy sources. This includes solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, and even the exploration of nuclear energy. This diversification not only enhances energy security but also mitigates risks associated with climate change impacting hydropower generation.
-
Cost-Reflective Tariffs and Regulatory Reforms: To attract private investment and ensure the financial viability of utility providers, Uganda is committed to ensuring that electricity tariffs accurately reflect the cost of production and delivery. Coupled with robust regulatory reforms, this creates an attractive environment for both local and international investors to participate in Uganda’s energy sector.
-
Decentralized Energy Solutions for Rural Areas: While grid expansion continues, Uganda recognizes that universal access demands innovative off-grid and mini-grid solutions. These decentralized systems, often powered by solar or small hydro, are vital for reaching remote rural communities that are expensive and difficult to connect to the national grid, directly addressing the disparity where urban access is over 60% while rural access lags around 20%.
-
Energy as a Development Enabler: The government views electricity not just as a commodity but as a fundamental enabler for broader socio-economic development. Reliable and affordable energy is crucial for powering essential sectors such as health facilities, educational institutions, and industrial parks, thereby fostering job creation, improving public services, and stimulating economic growth.
Minister Nankabirwa further emphasised the critical role of data-driven planning, highlighting the use of sophisticated tools like the Least Cost Generation, Transmission Plan and the Integrated Energy Resource Master Plan. These planning instruments, she pointed out, ensure that investments are optimised, resources are efficiently allocated, and the energy sector develops in a coordinated and sustainable manner.
A key theme underscored by the Minister was the indispensable role of collaboration. “I recognise Academia and research institutions as vital partners,” she noted, citing impressive examples like the Twaake Project and Makerere University’s EfD (Environment for Development) Centre for their direct influence on national policy.
“I call upon all stakeholders, policymakers, researchers, utilities, and academia to collaborate with purpose, evidence, and agility to electrify not just Uganda, but the entire continent,” Minister Nankabirwa urged.
The Africa Electricity Summit in Kampala serves as a pivotal forum for Uganda to share its successes, learn from regional and global experiences, and forge the necessary partnerships to realise its ambitious energy goals. By championing smart innovation, diversifying its energy mix, prioritising inclusive access, and leveraging robust planning and research, Uganda is not just illuminating its path but is actively contributing to a brighter, more electrified future for all of Africa.