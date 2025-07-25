Uganda Wildlife Authority Boosts Conservation Efforts with New Fleet of Land Cruisers

In a significant boost to wildlife conservation and tourism management, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has unveiled a fleet of eight brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Double-Cabin Pickups to strengthen field operations across the country’s protected areas.

The vehicles, officially handed over at UWA headquarters in Kampala, were distributed to chief wardens of Pian-Upe, Kidepo Valley, Bwindi-Mgahinga, Lake Mburo, Mount Elgon, Murchison Falls, Kibale, and Queen Elizabeth National Parks. This strategic allocation is expected to ease field mobility, enhance patrol efficiency, and support frontline conservation efforts in Uganda’s most ecologically critical landscapes.

“These vehicles are not just tools; they represent the image of our institution,” said John Makombo, UWA’s Senior Manager for Biodiversity Management, who presided over the handover ceremony on behalf of the Executive Director. “They must be driven responsibly and maintained properly to reflect UWA’s commitment to excellence. They are strictly for conservation and tourism-related operations—not for personal errands.”

Makombo underscored the vehicles’ role in bridging long-standing logistical gaps faced by conservation teams, particularly in remote terrains where mobility has been a major challenge to timely wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts.

Mugisa Jimmy, UWA’s Senior Manager for Finance and Administration, highlighted the practical and financial value of the new fleet, noting that the vehicles are equipped with modern features designed for rugged use and fuel efficiency. “This is a timely replacement of the outgoing fleet, some of which have clocked over 500,000 kilometers and have become a financial burden due to high maintenance costs,” he said.

The acquisition reflects UWA’s continued investment in strengthening its operational backbone to protect Uganda’s rich biodiversity and growing eco-tourism sector. With improved transportation capacity, park authorities can now respond faster to conservation threats, conduct regular patrols, and support tourism-related activities more reliably.

As Uganda continues to position itself as a top wildlife destination in Africa, the UWA’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure signals a proactive approach to sustainable conservation, visitor safety, and natural resource stewardship.

Comments

comments