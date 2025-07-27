Nabakooba Applauds PaCT for Boosting Land Tenure Security and Transforming Lives in Greater Mubende

Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Judith Nabakooba has commended Partners for Community Transformation (PaCT) for their instrumental role in enhancing land tenure security and uplifting vulnerable communities across Uganda, particularly in the greater Mubende sub-region.

Speaking during celebrations marking 30 years of PaCT’s impact in Uganda on July 25, Nabakooba lauded the organization’s efforts in addressing one of the country’s most pressing challenges—land insecurity. “In Uganda, many people have bibanja, but they lack documents showing ownership and boundaries. They just say, ‘this is where we were born,’ or ‘it was given to us by our parents,’” the minister noted.

Since its inception, PaCT, in partnership with organizations like the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and support from the European Union, has mapped over 30,000 plots and issued free Certificates of Occupancy to rightful landholders. These certificates not only help resolve disputes between landlords and tenants but also serve as collateral for accessing financial credit.

The greater Mubende sub-region, encompassing Mityana, Gomba, and Mubende districts, has been the primary beneficiary of this intervention. Other districts such as Kassanda and Kiboga have also seen progress under the program.

Nabakooba emphasized the broader impact of PaCT’s work, aligning with the government’s vision for socio-economic transformation. “Transforming communities and empowering them to live better is in line with our national development goals,” she said.

Beyond land security, PaCT’s footprint includes constructing six maternity wards—three of them in Mityana Municipality, Kalangaalo, and Kikandwa Sub Counties—as well as over 300 clean water points, and supporting the education of more than 500 children. The organization has also built toilets and essential school infrastructure in over 30 schools.

During the event, PaCT Executive Director Geoffrey Ssemakula launched the organization’s 30th anniversary signature project: a new classroom block at Sserunyonyi Primary School in Kalangaalo Sub County. He expressed concern over the lack of adequate learning facilities in rural areas. “Some children are studying under trees, and others share classrooms. We are working to ensure that in two years, this changes,” Ssemakula said.

In Gomba District alone, PaCT has issued 400 Certificates of Occupancy, significantly improving landlord-tenant relations and local livelihoods.

Hope Grania Nakazibwe, Woman MP Mubende, echoed the minister’s appreciation and singled out PaCT’s clean water projects for praise. She noted that over 50 boreholes have been drilled in previously underserved areas like Kiyuni and Kibalinga Sub Counties.

Currently active in seven districts—Mityana, Mubende, Kiboga, Gomba, Kassanda, and Kakumiro—PaCT continues to scale its mission of creating secure, healthy, and empowered communities

