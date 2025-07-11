PACEID drives export readiness as Afri Shamba Nears Free Zone Completion

Uganda’s export ambitions under the Free Zones initiative are taking shape, with Afri Shamba Ventures emerging as the lead private sector player in operationalising the facility launched by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on December 16, 2024. The zone, located near the Entebbe International Airport cargo section, is poised to become a Centre of Excellence for the export of fruits & vegetables, and coffee, including the assembly of coffee machines, targeting European and Middle Eastern markets.

The facility is part of a broader government effort to ease export logistics, support value addition, and create employment through agro-industrialisation. Three private companies: Afri Shamba Ventures, Hortifresh Association Uganda Limited, and Yugovic, were allocated space in the zone, but it is Afri Shamba Ventures that has taken the lead. During a progress review meeting held in Entebbe on Saturday, July 5, 2025, Afri Shamba Ventures showcased near-completion of its cold rooms, a training centre, and product reception area. The company has also signed agreements with a Dubai-based cargo firm to begin exports in September 2025.

The high-level visit included crop inspectors from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC), Uganda Exim Limited, UAE product off-takers Avrica Foods, and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID). Speaking at the event, PACEID Chairman Odrek Rwabwogo commended the private sector for taking bold steps to utilise idle infrastructure.

Leading the delegation was Afri Shamba CEO Mahmood Hudda, who guided the team through the company’s pack house and infrastructure. He presented a status report on the UAE market and ongoing production efforts, with a strong focus on cultivating onions, herbs, and chives in Ntungamo and Maire to meet demand. The company is preparing its first shipment via air freight in partnership with Fresh Handling, targeting September 2025. Currently, Afri Shamba is working to fulfil confirmed orders for two 40-foot containers of onions.

Mahmood shared the process flow map, which outlines the journey from farmers to dispatch, for either sea freight or air freight, ensuring quality control of both fresh and processed products. Other services at the Centre of Excellence include: packaging, AI-driven pest scouting, and bar code traceability. Freight logistics optimization will also be an area Afri Shamba will be working on with partners in Dubai and Mombasa.

Rwabwogo, however, expressed concern over bureaucratic delays. “It’s been six months, and these companies have not had their certificates of occupation formalised. We’ve lost valuable time and export orders,” he said. He thanked MAAIF for designating the site as a certification exit point. He applauded the Ministry of Trade for working with the newly restructured Uganda Free Zones Export Promotion Authority (UFZEPA) to finalise documentation.

He urged Hortifresh and Yugovic to expedite their installations and match Afri Shamba’s momentum. He also called for the quick completion of the remaining works, including the sewage treatment system.

Rwabwogo highlighted the need for closer coordination with the Ministries of Agriculture, Science and Technology, and Trade to remove bottlenecks, improve seed access, strengthen farmer aggregation in irrigation zones like Mobuku, Kasese, Ngenge, and Kween, and ensure faster cargo turnaround thanks to the facility’s proximity to the airport.

Joyce Brenda Kisingiri, Senior Phytosanitary Inspector at MAAIF, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the facility’s operationalisation. “It is encouraging to see the private sector taking initiative and using the Free Zones to comply with international standards,” she said. Kisingiri also offered regulatory guidance to ensure the facility meets all necessary export compliance requirements.

Arvin Kaufman of Avrica Foods from UAE, a key offtaker, stressed the strategic importance of the Entebbe Centre of Excellence in positioning Ugandan products across the entire United Arab Emirates, not just Dubai. “Uganda must invest in branding its products clearly, so their origin is unmistakable. Otherwise, other countries may claim Ugandan produce as their own,” she cautioned. Kaufman further emphasised the importance of building trust between suppliers and buyers, emphasising consistency in both supply volumes and product quality as essential to entering and sustaining a presence in competitive export markets.

Dr. Peter Ngategize, Board Chairman of Uganda Exim Bank, commended the initiative and its progress. “It is encouraging to see tangible steps being taken. This model of public-private collaboration can be replicated in other sectors to drive export diversification. Ug Exim has supported more than 6 entities, and we are happy to partner with Afri Shamba. We are optimistic and look forward to harmonising, thanks to PACEID,” he noted.

Other participants in the site visit included Afri Shamba’s Siyan Hudda, Ajuna Tadeo, and James Mwcigi; Matthew Bagonza, Head of Secretariat at PACEID; Maria Bisamaza, PACEID Standards Manager; and Agaba Burnet from MAAIF.

The PACEID team also toured the Departure and Arrival terminals of Uganda Connect hubs, which are being prepared for enhancement in anticipation of increased export traffic once the free zones become fully operational.

This initiative aligns with Uganda’s export development goals under PACEID’s four-pillar model: securing markets, meeting export standards, strengthening export infrastructure, and improving export financing, all aimed at building a more competitive and inclusive economy.

