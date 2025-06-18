Environment
African Youth Harness Technology to Revolutionize Farming at AYuTe NextGen
Africa’s burgeoning agricultural technology scene took center stage this week as Heifer International hosted its AYuTe NextGen 2025 Regional Event at the Speke Resort & Conference Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala. The three-day conference, themed “AgTech Generation Rising,” brought together 11 of the continent’s brightest young Agri-tech innovators, selected from over 100 applicants across 10 countries, to showcase their groundbreaking solutions addressing food insecurity, climate change, and economic opportunity.
The event served as a powerful platform for these young changemakers, whose youth-led technologies are already transforming the lives of farmers, families, and communities across Africa.
Mr. William Matovu, Heifer International Country Director – Uganda, underscored the critical role of agriculture in Uganda’s economy, citing recent census data. “This is a country where, according to our 2024 Census, agriculture is critical – with 61% of households engaged in crop production while 37% are involved in livestock,” he stated. Matovu highlighted a paradox: “Yet, our youth – about 70% of our population – have largely turned away from the very sector that could unlock their greatest potential.” He expressed optimism that the event would demonstrate how “agriculture [can be] a catalyst for technological revolution, economic empowerment, and continental transformation.”
Ms. Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International, celebrated Africa’s growing prominence in the global tech landscape. “Just last month, Lagos, Johannesburg, and Kampala were named among the top 20 of the world’s fastest growing and most dynamic emerging tech ecosystems,” she noted. “These rankings are not just accolades, they are proof. Proof that Africa is no longer following the global innovation story. Africa is the innovation story.” She emphasized Uganda’s ideal position to host the event, citing its leadership in youth empowerment, agricultural transformation, and technology-driven growth.
Innovators Tackle Challenges and Share Triumphs
The conference provided a vital forum for the young innovators to share their experiences, triumphs, and the hurdles they face. Ms. Zilla Mary Arach, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at EzyAgric, shared her company’s journey in empowering farmers and merchants by facilitating access to financing, inputs, and markets. “We’ve come a long way in almost 10 years, growing from zero revenue to 3 million in annual turnover, and from zero downloads to 400,000 smartphone users,” Arach proudly stated.
However, Arach also shed light on the challenges of securing investment in the AgTech sector, citing a “complete mismatch in time frames” between investor expectations and the seasonal nature of farming. Mr. Eluid Rugut, Founder and CEO of Silo Africa, echoed these sentiments, questioning why AgTech ventures are often “labeled as high-risk” despite the multi-billion-dollar nature of the agriculture and food industry. He urged investors to embrace the risk of supporting new models from startup to scale.
Mr. Moses Nyabila, CEO of ABI Development Limited, addressed the “disconnect between the abundance of capital seeking investment opportunities and the limited number of businesses that are investment-ready.” He called for greater ambition from enterprises and emphasized the crucial need to test concepts with real customers, especially smallholder farmers, to ensure solutions meet their needs and are profitable.
Government Commits to AgTech Future
The event was officiated by Hon. Bright Rwamirama, Minister of State for Animal Industry, who affirmed the Ugandan government’s commitment to supporting the AgTech revolution. “This event aligns with Uganda’s development agenda, the Next Gen Initiative, which supports our strategic objective of transforming from a peasant-based economy to a modern, prosperous nation within 30 years,” he stated.
Minister Rwamirama highlighted that “innovation, especially when driven by young people, is instrumental in shifting our agricultural sector from subsistence-based practices to commercial, technology-led systems,” a vision consistent with Uganda’s Fourth National Development Plan (NDP4).
The conference concluded with a resounding call to action, urging young innovators to actively engage with farmers, pilot and scale their innovations, and collaborate with agricultural institutions and farmer networks. The Ugandan government reiterated its pledge to enact supportive policies, refine regulatory frameworks, and continue investment in digital transformation to bolster agribusiness across the nation.