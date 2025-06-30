Faith
Museveni To Christians: Balance Faith with Earthly Responsibilities
President Yoweri Museveni has issued a strong call to Christians to actively pursue their earthly responsibilities alongside their spiritual devotion, cautioning against negligence that could perpetuate poverty and social backwardness. The President’s message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during a Thanksgiving prayer in Luwero Anglican Diocese, marking 33 years since its consecration.
In his address, President Museveni emphasised that a truly relevant ministry encourages Christians to strive for decent and improved living standards. “In the process of working for heaven, some of the faithful end up becoming negligent about their earthly responsibilities, thereby perpetuating and entrenching social backwardness and poverty in respective families and societies,” Museveni stated. He urged believers to emulate Jesus, who not only healed and fed people but also worked as a carpenter, highlighting the importance of practical engagement in the world.
The event also celebrated the first anniversary of Bishop Rt. Rev. Wilson Kisekka’s leadership in the Luwero Diocese. President Museveni congratulated Bishop Kisekka for fostering peace and development among Christians and thanked the diocese for their support of his ministry.
The Thanksgiving prayer also marked 33 years since the Luwero Anglican Diocese was consecrated from Namirembe Diocese in 1991. The Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Rt. Rev. Frederick Jackson Baalwa, representing Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, commended the diocese’s significant strides over the past three decades. He particularly lauded Bishop Kisekka for bringing stability to the diocese, recalling previous conflicts that had marred the region before his election
To support the diocese’s developmental initiatives, President Museveni pledged 50 million shillings towards the construction of the diocesan office block and made a cash donation of 30 million shillings towards the Thanksgiving ceremony. Vice President Alupo also contributed 20 million shillings towards the office block project.
Bishop Kisekka, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to his predecessors for their contributions and promised to continue their legacy. He announced that the diocese is developing a strategic plan to integrate faith with the development of its Christians. Bishop Kisekka also unveiled his signature project: the construction of a synod hall and office block, appealing to President Museveni for further support to ensure its completion.