Faith
President Museveni Hosts Renowned Evangelist Benny Hinn at Nakasero State Lodge
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni welcomed renowned American evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn to Nakasero State Lodge on Saturday evening. The visit comes as Pastor Hinn embarks on a highly anticipated three-day “Miracle Healing Crusade” in Uganda, marking his third visit to the East African nation.
During the meeting, President Museveni revealed that he and the First Lady engaged in “meaningful discussions on faith and religion,” culminating in a “heartfelt prayer for our nation.” This interaction highlights the significant role of religious leaders and faith in Ugandan society.
Pastor Benny Hinn, known globally for his large-scale “Miracle Crusades” and televangelism through his program This Is Your Day, arrived in Uganda on June 26, 2025, welcomed by Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral, who is co-hosting the current crusade. Hinn’s previous visits to Uganda include a notable crusade in 2007 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, which Pastor Kayanja described as a momentous spiritual event for the nation.
President Museveni extended a warm welcome to Pastor Hinn, acknowledging the profound impact of Christianity in Uganda, where approximately 85% of the population identifies as Christian. Christianity’s roots in Uganda trace back to the late 19th century with the arrival of missionaries, quickly spreading and deeply influencing the country’s social, political, and cultural landscape. The faith’s integration is evident in everything from education and healthcare to national holidays, such as the annual commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs.
The meeting at Nakasero State Lodge, a significant presidential residence nestled in one of Kampala’s central hills, underscores the government’s openness to religious leaders. Historically, Ugandan presidents have often engaged with spiritual figures, recognizing their influence on a deeply religious populace. This tradition reflects the intertwining of faith and state affairs in Uganda, where religious institutions play a vital role in community development and moral guidance.
As Pastor Hinn continues his crusade, which is drawing tens of thousands of believers and pastors from across Uganda and beyond, President Museveni conveyed his well wishes, stating, “I therefore wish him a blessed and pleasant stay.” The spiritual gatherings are expected to continue stirring excitement and spiritual fervour, with many anticipating healing and divine experiences.