Equity Bank Donates Shs50M to Support Benny Hinn Crusade with Pastor Kayanja

Equity Bank Uganda has donated Shs50 million to Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries to support an upcoming three-day gospel crusade featuring world-renowned evangelist Benny Hinn.

The cheque was officially handed over on Tuesday afternoon by Catherine Psomgen, Equity Bank Uganda’s Director for Public Sector and Social Investments, during a brief ceremony held at Miracle Centre Cathedral in Rubaga. The donation is aimed at facilitating logistical and outreach efforts for the much-anticipated spiritual event expected to draw thousands from across Uganda and beyond.

“This collaboration aligns with our purpose of transforming lives and giving dignity in vulnerable communities,” said Psomgen. “It also supports our Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, particularly our goal to grow agricultural lending to 30% of our portfolio. Our partnership with Pastor Kayanja already includes transformative agriculture work in Karamoja that began in 2023.”

The upcoming crusade, set to take place later this year, marks a rare visit to Uganda by Toufik Benedictus “Benny” Hinn, an Israeli-born Palestinian-American-Canadian televangelist known globally for his healing and revival meetings. Hinn’s “Miracle Crusades,” typically hosted in stadiums, attract massive audiences and are broadcast internationally through his television program This Is Your Day.

Equity Bank’s continued engagement with faith-based organisations underscores its social investment approach, which integrates economic empowerment with community upliftment. Its partnership with Miracle Centre Ministries goes beyond spiritual programs to include social development initiatives, notably in underserved regions like Karamoja.

Pastor Kayanja praised Equity Bank for the unwavering support: “This is not just about a crusade—it is about hope, restoration, and national transformation. We thank Equity Bank for always walking this journey with us.”

The Benny Hinn crusade is expected to bring together people from all walks of life, offering both spiritual revival and a boost to local economic activity, especially in the hospitality and transport sectors. Organisers are preparing for large crowds, with security and logistical planning already underway.

As Uganda continues to embrace spiritual tourism and faith-led development partnerships, the Equity-Kayanja collaboration is fast becoming a model for how corporate and religious institutions can work together for national impact.

