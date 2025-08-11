Serious Warning as Watoto Church Faces Sexual Misconduct Scandal Amid Calls for Accountability

Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo (Right)

Watoto Church, one of Uganda’s most prominent religious institutions, found itself under scrutiny this weekend following the dismissal of a senior pastor over grave allegations of sexual misconduct. The incident has sent shockwaves through the church community and raised urgent questions about leadership accountability and safeguarding within religious organisations.

In a stern message broadcast across all its branches on Sunday, church leadership did not mince words. Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, head of the ministry team, described the situation as a “massive letdown” that betrays the church’s foundational values. He emphasised that Watoto maintains a zero-tolerance stance on moral breaches, making it clear that no leader, regardless of rank, is above scrutiny.

While the church has withheld specific details about the allegations and the identity of the pastor involved, the very fact that such a high-ranking figure is suspended points to systemic risks that religious institutions face. Watoto’s firm public stance is commendable, yet the silence on details leaves many wondering how deeply the misconduct runs and what measures are in place to prevent future abuses.

Founded in 1984 as Kampala Pentecostal Church, Watoto has grown into one of Uganda’s largest church families, known not only for its vibrant worship services but also for extensive community outreach, particularly through its Child Care Ministries. This scandal risks undermining years of trust built with congregants and the wider public.

This episode serves as a stark reminder that religious organizations must remain vigilant and transparent in protecting their members from abuse. It is a call for Watoto and similar institutions to strengthen internal oversight, ensure swift justice, and foster an environment where victims can safely come forward.

In a country where church leaders wield significant influence, the failure to address misconduct decisively threatens not only individual victims but also the moral fabric of communities. Watoto’s leadership now faces the critical task of restoring confidence and proving that moral integrity is not just preached but rigorously enforced.

