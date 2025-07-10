dfcu Limited Declares Record Dividend at 60th Annual General Meeting Following  FY2024 Performance

dfcu Limited has today held its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Africana in Kampala, with shareholders participating both physically and virtually. The AGM was convened to review the Group’s performance for the financial year ended 31st December 2024 and to pass key resolutions, including the approval of a dividend payout, the re-election and appointment of directors.

In recognition of its strong financial results, dfcu declared a final dividend of UGX 20.09 per share, representing a 121% increase from the UGX 9.10 paid in 2023. This payout follows an impressive 151% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to UGX 72.1 billion, up from UGX 28.7 billion the previous year. The dividend will be paid by 30th August 2025, to shareholders on the register as of 8th August 2025.

Earnings per share have risen to UGX 96.35 from UGX 38.39, highlighting continued profitability and enhanced shareholder value.

Jimmy D. Mugerwa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, dfcu Limited, stated: “The results we are reporting reflect the continued execution of a robust strategy and the resilience of our business. This dividend demonstrates our commitment to value creation for shareholders and is a vote of confidence in dfcu’s future.”

Charles M. Mudiwa, Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank, added: “Our financial strength is anchored in prudent risk management, strategic investment in innovation and digital infrastructure, and a deep commitment to serving our customers. We are proud to reward our shareholders following a transformative year.”

FY2024 Highlights:

151% growth in profit after tax to UGX 72.1 billion

9% growth in Total Assets, reflecting strong performance and strategic growth initiatives

Improved asset quality and capital adequacy, ensuring continued support for Uganda’s key economic sectors

The AGM also provided an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the Board and Executive Management, reflecting dfcu’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

