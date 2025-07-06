Makerere University And Dfcu Bank Partner To Enhance Higher Education, Research, And Student Support

Strategic partnership focuses on strengthening the university’s mandate, delivery, and innovation agenda

Makerere University and dfcu Bank Limited today signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to support the university’s core mandate as Uganda’s premier higher education institution.

The partnership will enhance academic excellence, advance research and innovation capabilities, and provide crucial student support services.

Key Partnership Activities

The partnership will focus on three flagship initiatives that embody the collaboration’s commitment to academic excellence and student development:

Annual Tumusime Mutebile Lecture: dfcu Bank will serve as the co-sponsor of this prestigious annual academic event that honors the legacy of the late Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile. The lecture series will feature distinguished speakers addressing critical economic and financial sector topics, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry practice.

Mak Run: The bank will join other corporate sponsors of the annual Mak Run, supporting this signature university event that promotes health, wellness, and community engagement among students, staff, and the broader public. This partnership reinforces both institutions’ commitment to holistic student development and community outreach.

Student Activities: dfcu Bank will provide comprehensive support for various student activities including skills and leadership development programs, academic competitions, cultural events, and co-curricular activities that enhance the overall university experience and prepare students for professional success.

Leadership Commitment

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, stated: “Our partnership with dfcu Bank reinforces our core mission of delivering quality higher education. Through support for key initiatives like the Tumusime Mutebile Lecture, the Mak Run, and enhanced student services, we are better equipped to nurture graduates who will lead Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.”

Mr. Charles Mudiwa, Managing Director of dfcu Bank Limited, emphasized: “Supporting Makerere University’s mandate aligns with our commitment to educational advancement and youth empowerment. Through our sponsorship of the Tumusime Mutebile Lecture, Mak Run, and various student activities, this partnership will create pathways for students to access financial services, gain practical experience, and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Implementation Framework

Makerere University will provide academic expertise, research infrastructure, and student engagement platforms while identifying priority areas for collaboration aligned with national development goals.

dfcu Bank will contribute financial resources, internship opportunities, guest lecturing services, and practical training programs to enhance the university’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

The partnership includes provisions for joint research funding, student mentorship programs, and collaborative innovation projects that bridge academic theory with practical application in Uganda’s financial and economic sectors.

About the Partnership

This collaboration reinforces Makerere University’s role as Uganda’s flagship institution operating under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, while leveraging dfcu Bank’s expertise in financial services and commitment to transforming lives through inclusive solutions.

The MoU becomes effective immediately and establishes a renewable framework for sustained collaboration supporting higher education excellence, research advancement, and comprehensive student development.

