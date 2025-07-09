Equity Bank, Nation Media Group, KPMG Launch 17th Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey to Champion Inclusive SME Growth

Equity Bank Uganda Limited, in strategic partnership with Nation Media Group and KPMG, has officially unveiled the 17th edition of the prestigious Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey under the 2025 theme: “Driving Inclusive Business Growth – Empowering SMEs Across All Sectors for Economic Transformation.”

Held at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, the event marked a renewed pledge by Equity Bank to support Uganda’s SME sector — the bedrock of the country’s economy, with bespoke financial solutions, business advisory services, market access, and capacity-building programs.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Claver Serumaga, Equity Bank Uganda’s newly appointed Executive Director, reaffirmed the institution’s deep-rooted commitment to entrepreneurship.

“At Equity Bank, we go beyond providing banking services. We journey with SMEs from ideation to expansion, walking hand-in-hand to nurture growth,” Serumaga said. “Our continued investment in this survey and beyond is a reflection of our belief in the transformative power of entrepreneurship.”

Equity Bank is now entering its second year as the exclusive banking sponsor for the survey, having committed to a three-year partnership. The bank currently serves more than 15,000 SMEs, with over UGX 500 billion in active financing across key sectors including agriculture, logistics, construction, and manufacturing, aligning with its broader Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is injecting USD 65 billion into real-sector businesses continent-wide.

Olivia Mugaba, Head of SME at Equity Bank, shared a moving anecdote during the launch:

“I recall a client who started with a UGX 10 million loan and now manages a UGX 2 billion portfolio. That’s the kind of impact we live for. This partnership has defined who we are, a bank that empowers SMEs to thrive, scale and become industry leaders.”

The Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey 2025 will recognise SMEs with annual revenues between UGX 360 million and UGX 25 billion, and at least three years of audited accounts. The selection process features two stages: assessment of financial health and evaluation of governance, digital readiness, and innovation. Participation is entirely free, and the nationwide research begins this week, spearheaded by a team of 50 trained field surveyors.

Benson Mwesigwa, Associate Director at KPMG Uganda, emphasised the significance of this initiative beyond competition: “This is more than just a ranking; it’s a journey of discovery, capacity building, and connecting businesses to the partners, capital, and insights they need to grow.”

In tandem, Equity Bank launched its community-based program “Tupange Business ne Equity”, a series of SME empowerment forums across the country focused on financial literacy, digital skills, and business advisory services. These forums are expected to boost grassroots entrepreneurship and elevate financial inclusion.

Susan Nsibirwa, Managing Director at Nation Media Group, described Equity Bank’s involvement as pivotal.

“Having Equity Bank as our official banking partner is a perfect fit. They have a solid reputation for serving SMEs, not just in Uganda but across the region. We believe their contribution will be key in growing the Top 100 Club and the businesses it represents.”

The 2025 survey will run from July to September, climaxing in a high-profile gala dinner in October to unveil Uganda’s most outstanding mid-sized enterprises. It will also feature sector-specific forums on finance, tourism, and technology, with sessions hosted by innovation leaders such as Huawei and the Uganda Securities Exchange.

This year’s initiative affirms the collaborative vision of Equity Bank, Nation Media Group, and KPMG: to not only spotlight exceptional SMEs but to nurture the next generation of business leaders transforming Uganda’s economy from the ground up.

