Museveni Commissions Kayunga-Bbaale-Galiraya Road, Calls For Economic Awakening

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially commissioned the long-awaited Kayunga–Bbaale–Galiraya Road, a key infrastructure project that is expected to significantly reduce travel time and spur economic activity between Northern Uganda and the central region.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Museveni hailed the new road as a strategic connector that will reduce the journey from Northern Uganda to Kampala by half, from 200 miles to 100 miles.

“This is a crucial connection for our people. It shortens travel time, cuts transport costs, and opens up opportunities for trade, agriculture, and industry across districts,” Museveni said.

The President applauded the people of Kayunga for their patriotism in offering land for the road project without demanding compensation. “I thank the residents of Kayunga for their patriotism in offering land without compensation to expedite this project. This demonstrates their understanding of ekibaro—the smart calculation,” he noted.

The road commissioning coincided with national celebrations for World Population Day, which were held in Kayunga District. The President, who was accompanied by First Lady Maama Janet Museveni, used the occasion to challenge widely held global narratives on population growth in Africa.

“Africa is not overpopulated—it is underutilised,” Museveni stated firmly. “For most of this millennium, Africa has been underpopulated. Even now, our population stands at approximately 1.5 billion, just surpassing India and China, but Africa is 12 times bigger than India.”

In his address, the President cautioned against misconceptions that population growth is inherently problematic, instead emphasising that the real issue is economic disorganisation and subsistence lifestyles.

“There is a need for economic awakening to escape poverty and address the root causes of stagnation,” he said. “So, I do not entirely agree with the idea that population is a problem. The problem is confusion. We must actively engage in the money economy—too many are still working just for the stomach.”

Museveni’s remarks reinforced his long-standing economic message urging Ugandans to shift from subsistence to commercial production as a pathway to development.

The Kayunga–Bbaale–Galiraya Road, part of broader government infrastructure efforts, is expected to boost local industries, improve access to social services, and attract investment into Kayunga and neighbouring districts.

As Uganda marks World Population Day under the theme “Harnessing the Potential of Population Dynamics for Sustainable Development,” Museveni’s message was clear: strategic infrastructure, land patriotism, and economic mindset shifts are the keys to unlocking Uganda’s and Africa’s true potential.

