Police Probe Mysterious Death of Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Fatumah Nabiwemba in Kasangati

Fatumah Bbuye Nabiwemba, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions who was found dead on Thursday evening

Police in Kasangati Division have launched an investigation into the sudden and unexplained death of Fatumah Bbuye Nabiwemba, a respected Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, whose body was discovered at her home in Wampeewo, Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the lifeless body of the 47-year-old senior state prosecutor was found on Thursday evening at approximately 8:36 p.m. The alert was raised by Hamuza Kabanda, a driver attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who reported the matter after noting Nabiwemba’s continued absence from work for four consecutive days.

“She was found unresponsive in her residence, where she lived alone,” Owoyesigyire said. “A team of detectives led by the Division Police Commander visited the scene and carried out a thorough search. Several items were recovered, and her body was transported to the City Mortuary for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.”

While investigations are still ongoing, police have yet to rule out any possibilities, including foul play or a medical condition.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has confirmed Nabiwemba’s death in a somber statement, describing her as a dedicated and principled officer who served the institution with honor and integrity.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regrets to announce the untimely passing of Ms. Fatumah Nabiwemba, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, which occurred at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” said DPP spokesperson Jacquelyne Okui.

Nabiwemba had served for years in the prosecutorial service, earning the respect of her colleagues for her thoroughness, professionalism, and quiet resolve in pursuing justice. She had steadily risen through the ranks to become one of the senior figures in the DPP’s office.

Sources close to the family revealed that Nabiwemba was living alone at the time of her death, with her children reportedly away in boarding schools. This tragic episode is not the first time she has been reported missing under unusual circumstances.

In December 2017, Nabiwemba was reported missing and was only reunited with her family two months later in February 2018. Her husband, Dr. Ibrahim Sendagire, had then attributed her disappearance to postnatal depression following the loss of a newborn baby. He said she had withdrawn from the family to grieve in solitude.

“She was grieving and needed space. It was a tough time for the entire family,” Sendagire told the media at the time.

News of Nabiwemba’s death has shocked colleagues, neighbours, and the wider legal community. Many described her as humble, intelligent, and deeply committed to justice.

“She was a quiet force in the prosecutorial field—someone who let her work speak for itself,” one senior prosecutor remarked. “Her death is both tragic and mysterious. We pray for answers.”

As police continue to piece together the final moments of her life, tributes continue to pour in from across the country, honouring a woman who spent her life in service of law and justice.

Authorities have asked the public to remain patient and allow the investigations to take their course. Meanwhile, the DPP’s office has pledged to support the family and will release funeral arrangements in the coming days.

