Salvado Narrates The Original Birth of “Labeja Story”

Forget focus groups and brainstorming sessions! Ugandan comedy icon Salvado has dropped a bombshell on X, revealing the hilariously accidental origin story of his beloved “Labeja” character. Back in his “Crackers” days, holding court every Wednesday at the legendary Efendy’s, Salvado was just trying to find the right name to embody his Ombokolo narratives. Apparently, a few tries fell flatter than a chapati left out in the rain.

Then came that fateful Wednesday. Picture this: Salvado, chilling with his crew at Efendy’s, probably enjoying some well-deserved chips and chicken after a long week. Suddenly, one of his so-called “friends” unleashes a joke. A zinger. A real knee-slapper that had everyone around in stitches. But here’s the twist: the joke was about Salvado!

Now, most of us would just grumble and maybe plot a minor inconvenience in return. But Salvado? He saw comedic gold. In a moment of pure comedic opportunism (or perhaps a touch of playful revenge), he vowed to his friend that payback would be served – on stage, in front of a crowd hungry for laughs.

And deliver he did! That very night, during his performance, Salvado wove his friend’s name into a joke, using it as the perfect moniker for his Ombokolo character. The crowd went wild! Laughter erupted like a sudden downpour. And just like that, “Labeja” was born.

The big question now is: did that friend ever get over being the unwitting muse for one of Uganda’s most famous comedic creations? Did Salvado at least buy him a round of muchomo? We can only imagine the backstage banter after that show! One thing’s for sure, this tale proves that sometimes, the best comedy comes from the most unexpected (and slightly mischievous) places

