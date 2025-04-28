Salvado to Kuteesa: Beyond Building A church, Also Fund Uganda Cancer Institute

A compelling plea has emerged from a concerned Ugandan citizen, comedian Patrick Idringi, famously known as Salvado, directed at former Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Sam Kuteesa following his recovery from cancer after receiving treatment in Germany. While acknowledging Kuteesa’s reported intention to build a church as an expression of gratitude, Slavado’s open letter urges the influential figure to channel some of his resources and influence towards a more pressing national need: the severely underfunded and overwhelmed Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI).

In a deeply personal message, Salvado recounts his experience navigating the challenges of the UCI while his late father received treatment. He paints a vivid picture of dedicated medical professionals stretched thin, battling to provide care amidst limited resources and infrastructure. This firsthand experience fuels his impassioned call for Kuteesa to look beyond a personal act of thanks and address the systemic issues plaguing cancer care in Uganda.

Salvado’s letter directly appeals to Kuteesa’s unique position. Having experienced the benefits of advanced medical care abroad, Kuteesa is now acutely aware of the stark contrast with the realities faced by ordinary Ugandans battling cancer. The plea is not to diminish the value of Kuteesa’s religious gesture, but rather to broaden his vision of gratitude to encompass the needs of the nation.

The letter pointedly asks Kuteesa to “bring Germany to Uganda” by investing in the UCI’s ongoing expansion. This expansion, Slavado argues, holds the potential to transform the institute into a leading regional centre, offering hope and effective treatment to countless Ugandans who currently lack access to adequate care.

Ultimately, Salvado’s message is a powerful call to action. It challenges Kuteesa to leverage his privilege and newfound perspective to make a tangible and lasting impact on the lives of countless Ugandans facing the daunting battle against cancer. The question now hangs in the air: will Kuteesa’s gratitude extend beyond personal piety to become a catalyst for much-needed change at the Uganda Cancer Institute? The nation awaits an answer that could have profound implications for the future of cancer care in Uganda.

Meanwhile, here is Salvado’s full letter

Dear Hon Sam Kutesa,

We thank God through the Doctors in Germany for restoring your health, to beat cancer is no easy feat … building a church in our country as a gesture to give thanks is also very commendable.

As our Motto suggests, for God and my country, I want to believe you did it in good faith and you did what at the time you believed is right. As a person with influence, power and money to help other people who can’t fly out to Germany or afford the high cancer treatment costs, I pray the same God through the Doctors in Germany that got you out of your situation gives you more wisdom, grace and the conviction to support the @UgandaCancerIns

in every way possible, complete it’s ongoing expansion of the institute that will make it one of the biggest and most efficient institute in the region to help other suffering Ugandans who can’t access the treatment you got abroad. Bring Germany to Uganda.

I have been to the Cancer institute on many visits as I treated my late father and I must say it needs all the support it can get bse it has very good doctors who are overwhelmed in all departments. God has given you a second chance, I believe it’s a wake up call for you to do what was supposed to be done long ago as a leader because I know you are well aware of the terrible state of the Health sector in the country. Use this second chance wisely to fully give thanks to God because he has given you the opportunity to know what is needed to help others, You did it for God, now do it for your country. For God and my Country

